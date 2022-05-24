Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour US for first time since 2016

The Boss is hitting the road again. Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that he and the E Street Band will begin a tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.

Details on the US cities the rockers will visit will be announced later. It'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping their The River Tour in Australia in February 2017. The River Tour ended its US run in September 2016.

Springsteen kept busy with a residency on Broadway which ended last September. His Broadway stint became a Netflix special and earned Springsteen a Tony Award.

The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Springsteen and the E Street Band's last album was 2020's “Letter to You.”

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond," Springsteen said.