Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce upcoming US tour dates

"The Boss" and Co. are getting back on the road.

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced their upcoming North American tour dates.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

CNN reported the band hasn't played a show since 2017.

Springsteen said the tour would consist of 31 performances before they jet to Europe.

The first leg of the new tour kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023, in Tampa Bay.

Their last tour performance will end in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey on April 14.