Car Seat Headrest, Beach House, Princess Nokia to headline Maha Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Maha Festival announced 15 artists and bands across the two-day festival lineup in its 14th annual summertime celebration.

The Friday night headliner on July 29 will be Seattle's indie rock band Car Seat Headrest while Saturday, July 30 will see dream pop/alternative band Beach House and one-time Coachella rapper Princess Nokia at the top of the bill. In addition to these better-known musical acts, Aksarben Village will get punk performances from Geese, Strange and PUP, along with alternative acts from artists Indigo De Souza, Sudan Archives and Bartees Strange.

Maha Festival The 14th annual Maha Festival will take place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 in Omaha's Aksarben Village.

General admission ticket prices are $85 for a two-day pass, $35 for Friday only and $65 for Saturday only when purchased in advance. VIP packages and general admission tickets purchased closer to the festival date are available at higher costs. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., as will registration to become one of approximately 900 volunteers — which includes free admission to the festival if duties are fulfilled.

Maha Festival will also include local acts from Marcey Yates, the Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, and DJ Shor-T. Maha Festival is more than music and will include a teen poetry festival called Louder Than a Bomb, as well as comedy plus local food and drink options in its community-centric celebration.

