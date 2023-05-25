Celebrate summer early with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha metro

It's never too early to celebrate summer — enjoy a bit of summer with these local events happening this weekend!

Summer Celebration

May 26: 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Shadow Lake Towne Center

72nd Street and Highway 370

Papillion, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a DJ, bingo, bounce house, games, food and entertainment.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Night Market

May 26: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

200 South 31st Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local vendors, music, entertainment and food.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Nebraska Star Party

May 26: 9:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

28500 West Park Highway

Ashland, Nebraska

FREE; Valid Nebraska Park entry permit needed

Featuring telescopes set up for a chance to catch a glimpse of night sky spectaculars.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

May 27: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 28: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Omaha Children's Museum Dino Exhibit

May 27: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Omaha Children's Museum

500 South 20th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is Adults and Children $15; Seniors $14; Members Free

Experience what life would be like if dinosaurs were around in our everyday life.

For more information visit: ocm.org

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

May 27: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Patriotic Parade and Concert

May 27: 10:00 a.m.

Parade begins at 10th and Jackson

Concert begins immediately following parade at Gene Leahy Mall

FREE

Featuring a parade and a concert featuring the USMC Marching Band.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO

May 27: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Durham Museum

801 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is Adults $15; Seniors $12; Military/Veteran $12; Children $8

Featuring 20 skyscrapers constructed by LEGOs.

For more information visit: durhammuseum.org

Makers Market

May 27: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sheelytown Market

3522 Center Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring handmade goods from talented artisans and crafters.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Raptor Talk

May 27: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard N.

Bellevue, Nebraska

Admission is

Featuring a lesson about Great Horned Owls and what makes the species unique.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Salute to Summer Festival

May 27: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

City Hall Campus

8116 Park View Boulevard

La Vista, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring activites, entertainment, food and challenges.

For more information visit: cityoflavista.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with High Heel

May 27: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

