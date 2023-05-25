Celebrate summer early with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha metro

It's never too early to celebrate summer — enjoy a bit of summer with these local events happening this weekend!
Summer Celebration
May 26: 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Shadow Lake Towne Center
72nd Street and Highway 370
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a DJ, bingo, bounce house, games, food and entertainment.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Night Market
May 26: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local vendors, music, entertainment and food.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
Nebraska Star Party
May 26: 9:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
28500 West Park Highway
Ashland, Nebraska
FREE; Valid Nebraska Park entry permit needed
Featuring telescopes set up for a chance to catch a glimpse of night sky spectaculars.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
May 27: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 28: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Omaha Children's Museum Dino Exhibit
May 27: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is Adults and Children $15; Seniors $14; Members Free
Experience what life would be like if dinosaurs were around in our everyday life.
For more information visit: ocm.org
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
May 27: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Patriotic Parade and Concert
May 27: 10:00 a.m.
Parade begins at 10th and Jackson
Concert begins immediately following parade at Gene Leahy Mall
FREE
Featuring a parade and a concert featuring the USMC Marching Band.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO
May 27: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Durham Museum
801 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is Adults $15; Seniors $12; Military/Veteran $12; Children $8
Featuring 20 skyscrapers constructed by LEGOs.
For more information visit: durhammuseum.org
Makers Market
May 27: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sheelytown Market
3522 Center Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring handmade goods from talented artisans and crafters.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Raptor Talk
May 27: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard N.
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission is
Featuring a lesson about Great Horned Owls and what makes the species unique.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Salute to Summer Festival
May 27: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
City Hall Campus
8116 Park View Boulevard
La Vista, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring activites, entertainment, food and challenges.
For more information visit: cityoflavista.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with High Heel
May 27: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.