Celebrate the beginning of summer with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From outdoor concerts to farmer markets — celebrate the beginning of summer with these local events happening this weekend!

Grifford Park Neighborhood Market

June 23: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Grifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Urban Delight & Horns of Plenty

June 23: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

June 23: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

June 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 25: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Makers Market

June 24: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sheelytown Market

3522 Center Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring handmade goods from talented artisans and crafters.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Summer Market

June 24: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Automatic Printing Company

1713 Cumming Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring makers, mixologists, and vintage curators.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Neighborhood Celebration at Fontenelle Park

June 24: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Park

4499 Fontenelle Boulevard

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring family-friendly acivities, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Street Food Tour

June 24: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring food, fun activities, and live music.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

June 24: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 - plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Taxi Driver

June 24: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Looking for more? Check out this story: A list of things to do in Omaha during the Men's College World Series

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.