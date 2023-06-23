Celebrate the beginning of summer with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From outdoor concerts to farmer markets — celebrate the beginning of summer with these local events happening this weekend!
Grifford Park Neighborhood Market
June 23: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Grifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Urban Delight & Horns of Plenty
June 23: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
June 23: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
June 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 25: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Makers Market
June 24: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sheelytown Market
3522 Center Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring handmade goods from talented artisans and crafters.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Flea Summer Market
June 24: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Automatic Printing Company
1713 Cumming Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring makers, mixologists, and vintage curators.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Neighborhood Celebration at Fontenelle Park
June 24: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Park
4499 Fontenelle Boulevard
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring family-friendly acivities, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Street Food Tour
June 24: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring food, fun activities, and live music.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
June 24: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 - plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Taxi Driver
June 24: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
