Are you in town visiting? A list of things to do in Omaha during the Men's College World Series

RESTAURANTS

Omaha has a great food scene and many different options, be sure to check out the options below:

CHEAP EATS

RESTAURANT HOPPEN

ACTIVITIES

OMAHA'S HENRY DOORLY ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Mon - Sun: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults (ages 12 and over): $29.95

Children (ages 3-11): $22.95

Seniors (65 and over): $28.95

Children (2 and under): FREE

Military Adult (12 and over): $28.95

Military Child (ages 3-11): $21.95

LAURITZEN GARDENS

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday - Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Non-Member Adult: $15.00

Non-Member Child (ages 3 through 12): $9.00

FREE Non-Member Child (ages 2 and under):$0.00

KIEWIT LUMINARIUM

Monday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. (adults only)

Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Members: FREE

Adults (18+): $24.95

Youth (5-17): $19.95

Kids (4 & under): FREE

Teachers, Students (18+), Seniors (65+), and Military: $19.95

Children of Teachers and Military (5-17): $14.95

DURHAM MUSEUM

Sunday

Noon – 4 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Adults: $15*

Seniors (62+): $12*

Military/Veteran: $12*

Children (ages 3 – 12): $8*

Children 2 years and under FREE

*PLUS TAX

UNION PACIFIC MUSEUM

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FREE

KANEKO

Thursday: 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.–6 p.m.

FREE

OMAHA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Tuesday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Members: FREE

Under 24 mo.: FREE

Adults: $16

Children: $16

Seniors: $15

FAT PUTTER

Sunday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - Midnight

(open - 6 p.m. all ages; 6 p.m. - close is 21 and over)

Adult: $14

Child (3-12 years): $10

TOPGOLF OMAHA

Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sun: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TRAVELS IN THE HEARTLAND

NEIGHBORHOODS

OLD MARKET

The Old Market is Omaha's most historic, most entertaining neighborhood. The cobblestone streets are home to a diverse mix of shopping, galleries, restaurants, taverns and people-watching.

GENE LEAHY MALL

A longtime and iconic feature of downtown Omaha, Gene Leahy Mall is the most urban of The RiverFront’s three parks, spanning from 13th to 8th streets between Douglas and Farnam streets, with towering buildings on either side.

BOB KERREY PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

This stunning, 3,000-foot-long walkway stretches across the Missouri River, giving pedestrians a spectacular view of Omaha’s skyline and an almost airborne experience.

AKSARBEN VILLAGE

Located in the heart of Omaha, Aksarben Village is the city’s premier entertainment and shopping community, a walkable place of unique shops, restaurants, bars, bike trails and green spaces.

BLACKSTONE

The Blackstone District now showcases contemporary dining, nightlife, shopping and living experiences as diverse as the area itself.

BENSON

This hot nightlife district is known for frosty beer, good music and dishes loaded with local flavor.

MIDTOWN CROSSING

A vibrant, urban neighborhood activated in the heart of our thriving community. Eclectic neighborhood eateries and locally-fueled businesses.

