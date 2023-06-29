Celebrate the Fourth of July early with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Concerts, fireworks, and farmer's markets — start celebrating the Fourth of July early with these metro area events happening this weekend!
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
June 30: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Memorial Park Concert and Fireworks
June 30: 6:00 p.m.
Memorial Park
6005 Underwood
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a live concert with Melissa Etheridge, fireworks, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Night Market
June 30: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Turner Park
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring 40+ local vendors, music, entertainment, games and food.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
Friday Night Concert Series with USAF Heartland of America Band
June 30: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
USAF Heartland of America Band
For more information visit the band's website
Sat, July 1, 7:00 pm – 8:15pm
Turner Park, 3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Sun, July 2, 7:00pm – 8:15pm
Davies Amphitheater
Glenwood Lake Park
Glenwood, Iowa
FREE
Mon, July 3, 6:00pm – 7:15pm
Venues at The Granary
5500 Granary Plaza Suite 101
Ralston, Nebraska
FREE
Tue, July 4, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE
Jitterbugs' Night Out
June 30: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
July 1 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 2: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Personics
July 1: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
Independence Days on the Granary Green
July 1: 8:00 p.m. - July 4: 10:00 p.m.
Granary Green
7401 Main Street
Ralston, Nebraska
Featuring four days filled with activities, food and fireworks.
For more information visit: facebook.com
UNOTheatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy presents Footloose the Musical
July 2: 8:30 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a performance of Footloose the Musical from students representing 16 Omaha area schools.
For more information visit: unomaha.edu
