Celebrate the Fourth of July early with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Concerts, fireworks, and farmer's markets — start celebrating the Fourth of July early with these metro area events happening this weekend!

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

June 30: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Park Concert and Fireworks

June 30: 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Park

6005 Underwood

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a live concert with Melissa Etheridge, fireworks, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Night Market

June 30: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Turner Park

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring 40+ local vendors, music, entertainment, games and food.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Friday Night Concert Series with USAF Heartland of America Band

June 30: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

USAF Heartland of America Band

For more information visit the band's website

Sat, July 1, 7:00 pm – 8:15pm

Turner Park, 3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Sun, July 2, 7:00pm – 8:15pm

Davies Amphitheater

Glenwood Lake Park

Glenwood, Iowa

FREE

Mon, July 3, 6:00pm – 7:15pm

Venues at The Granary

5500 Granary Plaza Suite 101

Ralston, Nebraska

FREE

Tue, July 4, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

FREE

Jitterbugs' Night Out

June 30: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

July 1 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 2: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

FREE

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

July 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Personics

July 1: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Independence Days on the Granary Green

July 1: 8:00 p.m. - July 4: 10:00 p.m.

Granary Green

7401 Main Street

Ralston, Nebraska

Featuring four days filled with activities, food and fireworks.

For more information visit: facebook.com

UNOTheatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy presents Footloose the Musical

July 2: 8:30 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a performance of Footloose the Musical from students representing 16 Omaha area schools.

For more information visit: unomaha.edu

