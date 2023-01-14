Chanticleer Community Theater's production of 'Plaza Suite' opens at Council Bluffs' Hoff Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Chanticleer Community Theater opens its production of "Plaza Suite" Friday night at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

"Plaza Suite" is a comedy play by Neil Simon that centers around three different couples.

They each occupy suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different times of the year.

It’s a look at love in all different stages — from a long-married pair trying to reignite the relationship — to parents on their daughter’s wedding day trying to coax the nervous bride out of the bathroom.

“Each of these characters are just ever so slightly broken. And that makes us real. We as humans are flawed and each character is flawed. So the script, beautifully written, highlights the flaws of each unique individual," said actress Pamela Chase.

Performances take place this weekend and next weekend. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online, over the phone at 712-890-5600, or in person at the Hoff Center’s box office.

