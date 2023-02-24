Shopping, dancing, movies: Check out these free and affordable events happening around Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dancing, movies and craft fairs — Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these fun local events this weekend!

Jitterbugs Night Out

Feb. 24: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 24 through Feb. 26

Featuring showings of "Sing".

Feb. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Feb. 25: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Spring Fling Craft Fair

Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Florence City Hall

2864 State Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68112

FREE

Featuring 30 + vendors, raffles and concessions.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Sarpy County Shop Hop

Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Home Decor & More Pop-Up Shop

8054 South 84th Street

La Vista, Nebraska 68128

FREE

Featuring local businesses that have teamed up for a fun day of shopping, deals, and door prizes.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Winter Farmer's Market

Feb. 26: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nebraska Brewing Company

6950 South 108th Street

La Vista, Nebraska 68128

FREE

Featuring local vendors all indoors; enjoy food and drinks while buying locally.

For more information visit: facebook.com

