Shopping, dancing, movies: Check out these free and affordable events happening around Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dancing, movies and craft fairs — Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these fun local events this weekend!
Jitterbugs Night Out
Feb. 24: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 24 through Feb. 26
Featuring showings of "Sing".
Feb. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Feb. 25: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Spring Fling Craft Fair
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Florence City Hall
2864 State Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
FREE
Featuring 30 + vendors, raffles and concessions.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Sarpy County Shop Hop
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Home Decor & More Pop-Up Shop
8054 South 84th Street
La Vista, Nebraska 68128
FREE
Featuring local businesses that have teamed up for a fun day of shopping, deals, and door prizes.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Winter Farmer's Market
Feb. 26: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Nebraska Brewing Company
6950 South 108th Street
La Vista, Nebraska 68128
FREE
Featuring local vendors all indoors; enjoy food and drinks while buying locally.
For more information visit: facebook.com
