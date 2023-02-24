Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Shopping, dancing, movies: Check out these free and affordable events happening around Omaha this weekend

Downtown Omaha, Nebraska Skyline
Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
The skyline of northeast downtown Omaha is seen on May 27, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Downtown Omaha, Nebraska Skyline
Posted at 6:01 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 19:15:31-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dancing, movies and craft fairs — Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these fun local events this weekend!

Jitterbugs Night Out
Feb. 24: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 24 through Feb. 26
Featuring showings of "Sing".

Feb. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Feb. 25: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Spring Fling Craft Fair
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Florence City Hall
2864 State Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
FREE
Featuring 30 + vendors, raffles and concessions.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Sarpy County Shop Hop
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Home Decor & More Pop-Up Shop
8054 South 84th Street
La Vista, Nebraska 68128
FREE
Featuring local businesses that have teamed up for a fun day of shopping, deals, and door prizes.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Winter Farmer's Market
Feb. 26: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Nebraska Brewing Company
6950 South 108th Street
La Vista, Nebraska 68128
FREE
Featuring local vendors all indoors; enjoy food and drinks while buying locally.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings