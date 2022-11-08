OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Comedy Night featuring comedian Nick Hoff will take place Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

What’s so funny you might ask? Find out at the 9th Annual Comedy Night at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. With a cocktail in hand for this adult 21 and older event, join comedian Nick Hoff for a roaring good time at two shows on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

New this year, get the VIP experience at Comedy Night! VIP ticket holders receive early event admission at 6 p.m. with exclusive cocktail hour access to the Scott Aquarium, an open bar, appetizers, up close Animal Ambassador encounters and first choice seating to the show. All event attendees receive complimentary popcorn during the performance. VIP tickets are $80 per person for Zoo members and $90 per person for non-members.

General admission tickets include event entry at 7 p.m., one drink ticket and complimentary popcorn during the performance. These tickets do not include access to the Scott Aquarium exhibit, appetizers or Animal Ambassador encounters. Seating is first come, first served for the show. A cash bar is available during this event, but there is no ATM on site. General admission tickets are $50 per person for Zoo members and $60 per person for nonmembers.

Reservations are required and giggles are guaranteed. Capacity is limited. For reservations, please visit OmahaZoo.com/Special-Events. This event is for adults 21 and over (no infants or children, please). The program content may include explicit language and adult situations.

Nick Hoff, the comedian this year, is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who has been on MTV, co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM, and was a featured act in Netflix’s Comedy Festival. His debut album “Baby Daddy” hit #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, and his new hour-long special “Front to Back” can be streamed on YouTube. Also, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy hand-picked Nick to open for them on their critically acclaimed “We’ve Been Thinking” Tour. When he’s not on stage, Nick can often be seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. He also has a weekly podcast “Hoffcast” where he trades stories with comedians, friends, and one astronaut (so far).

Comedy Night is one of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s annual events. These proceeds are allocated toward animal health, wellness and enrichment programs, as well as furthering conservation efforts worldwide.

