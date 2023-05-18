Corgi racing, shopping and concerts: Free and affordable weekend events in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Music, dancing, and markets — enjoy the sights and sounds of spring with these local events happening this weekend!

Omaha Farmer's Market

May 20: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 21: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

May 20: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Papillion La Vista South High School

10799 NE-370

Papillion, Nebraska

Admission is Adults $2; K-12 Student $1

Featuring artists, small businesses, bakers and creators.

For more information visit: facebook.com

2023 Omaha Corgi Racing

May 20: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

River's Edge Park

4200 Avenue B

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring racing Corgis and food trucks,

For more information visit: facebook.com

Springfest at Rockbrook Village

May 20: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring over 60 local artists and crafters, live music and lunch.

For more information visit: faceboook.com

Little Bohemia Spring Market

May 20: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Little Bohemia

1402 South 13th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring shopping, food trucks, music and specials.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

May 20: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Steelhouse Family Weekend

May 20 and 21: 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Steelhouse Omaha

1114 Dodge Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $10 advanced; $15 day of. Get your tickets at ticketomaha.com

Featuring two immersive theater experiences with Compagnia TPO's 'Butterflies' and Squonk Opera's 'Hand to Hand'.

For more information visit: steelhouseomaha.com

The Night Market

May 20: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tiny House

1411 South 13th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring local vendors, handmade jewelry, crystals, drink specials and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Hotel Desperado

May 20: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall

May 20: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.

For more information visit: facebook.com

