Corgi racing, shopping and concerts: Free and affordable weekend events in the Omaha area

Omaha Farmer's Market
May 20: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 21: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Spring Craft & Vendor Fair
May 20: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Papillion La Vista South High School
10799 NE-370
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission is Adults $2; K-12 Student $1
Featuring artists, small businesses, bakers and creators.
For more information visit: facebook.com
2023 Omaha Corgi Racing
May 20: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
River's Edge Park
4200 Avenue B
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring racing Corgis and food trucks,
For more information visit: facebook.com
Springfest at Rockbrook Village
May 20: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring over 60 local artists and crafters, live music and lunch.
For more information visit: faceboook.com
Little Bohemia Spring Market
May 20: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Little Bohemia
1402 South 13th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring shopping, food trucks, music and specials.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
May 20: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Steelhouse Family Weekend
May 20 and 21: 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Steelhouse Omaha
1114 Dodge Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $10 advanced; $15 day of. Get your tickets at ticketomaha.com
Featuring two immersive theater experiences with Compagnia TPO's 'Butterflies' and Squonk Opera's 'Hand to Hand'.
For more information visit: steelhouseomaha.com
The Night Market
May 20: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tiny House
1411 South 13th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring local vendors, handmade jewelry, crystals, drink specials and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Hotel Desperado
May 20: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall
May 20: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.
For more information visit: facebook.com
