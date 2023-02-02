Country artist Chris Stapleton to perform in Omaha this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Omaha this summer.

Stapleton will perform at CHI Health Center on July 19.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Full ticket details can be found here.

In addition to the tour dates, Stapleton is set to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next Sunday, February 12.

See the full list of tour dates below.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD “All-American Road Show” tour on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

