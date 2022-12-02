Country artist Morgan Wallen performing in Lincoln next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Morgan Wallen is making a stop in Lincoln next year as part of his One Night at a Time world tour.

Wallen performs April 29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

ERNEST & Bailey Zimmerman will join all dates in the U.S. and HARDY and Parker McCollum are joining Wallen for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Sat, April 15, Milwaukee, WI, American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20, Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22, Oxford, MS, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28, Moline, IL, Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29, Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4, Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5, West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6, Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18, Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20, East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24, Austin, TX, Moody Center

Fri, May 26, Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2, Atlanta, GA, Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3, Panama City Beach, FL, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9, Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat, June 10, Myrtle Beach, SC, Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15, Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17, Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23, Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30, Detroit, MI, Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7, St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15, San Diego, CA, Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20, Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22, Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3, Detroit Lakes, MN, WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12, Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18, Boston, MA, Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26, Washington, DC, Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7, Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

