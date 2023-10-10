Country Artist Scotty McCreery to stop at Steelhouse in February

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scotty McCreery announced he will make a stop at Steelhouse on Feb. 10, 2024 for his "Cab in a Solo Tour". The tour features special guests on select dates, Anne Wilson and Greylan James will be joining for this show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local at scottymccreery.com.

There are four pre-sales prior to Friday:

Citi pre-sale begins Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Scotty McCreery Fan Club pre-sale begins Oct. 10 at noon local time through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Anne Wilson Fan Club pre-sale begins Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Noah Hicks Fan Club and Greylan James Fan Club presales begin on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time that evening.

