Country artist Zach Bryan is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Grammy-award-nominated country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the Burn Burn Burn North American Tour — his biggest tour yet. He will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast along with festival appearances this summer.

On August 29, he will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Last year, each date on his "American Heartbreak Tour" sold out in minutes. So, register for the chance to purchase Zach Bryan tickets via FAIR AXS. The Fair AXS registration period ends on January 29 at 9 p.m. central time.

AXS will work to ensure any suspicious, fraudulent, and/or duplicated registrations are removed. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email, starting February 13, with all important information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.

Tickets purchased through AXS cannot be transferred or resold for profit. If a fan can no longer attend a show, tickets can be sold on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value to another fan.

Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album "American Heartbreak" has appeared on numerous Year-End Best Of 2022 lists, and emerged as the #1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022 and has spent the past 104 consecutive days on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits chart.

"American Heartbreak" has accrued over 3 billion streams globally and has been RIAA certified Gold in the US and Canada along with gold-certified single “From Austin,” platinum-certified single "Heading South" and now double-platinum certified single "Something in the Orange," which is currently on Billboard Top 10 Hot 100 chart.

