Country duo Brooks & Dunn making a stop in Omaha this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their Reboot 2023 tour to include Omaha.
Brooks & Dunn will perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center on June 1.
Scotty McCreery will open the tour, according to a press release from Live Nation.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.
See the full list of tour dates below.
REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:
Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
*Not a Live Nation Date
+On Sale Friday, February 3
