Country duo Brooks & Dunn making a stop in Omaha this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their Reboot 2023 tour to include Omaha.

Brooks & Dunn will perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center on June 1.

Scotty McCreery will open the tour, according to a press release from Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

See the full list of tour dates below.

REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date

+On Sale Friday, February 3

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.