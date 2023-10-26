Cozy up with these free and affordable weekend events happening in the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to cozy up with these free and affordable events happening this weekend around the metro area!

Harvest Celebration 2023

Oct. 27 - Oct. 29: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Arbor Day Farm

2611 Arbor Avenue

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Featuring autumn-inspired activities.

For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 27-28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wildlife Safari Park

16406 292nd Street

Ashland, Nebraska

Admission is $25. Get your tickets here.

Featuring a hayrack ride, tree-themed games, and s'mores.

For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

Fun Fall Friday

Oct. 27: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Heartland of America Park

FREE

Featuring lawn games, food, and more.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Halloween Dance featuring the UNO Jazz Band

Oct. 27: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

Fraternal Order of the Eagles #38

24th and Douglas

Featuring a costume contest, dancing and the UNO Jazz Band.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Ghouls and Glow

Oct. 27 - 29: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

1809 Capitol Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.

Featuring a light-time adventure.

For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Millard North Craft Fair

Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Millard North High School

1010 South 144th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $3

Featuring over 180 vendors.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Spooky Station

Oct. 28: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring trick-or-treating, cipher activities, button making and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Oct. 28: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Dundee Trick or Treat

Oct. 28: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Historic Dundee

5000 Underwood Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring businesses teaming up to provide a fun trick-or-treating experience for kids.

It's Fall Ya'll

Oct. 28: 4:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Heartland of America Park

FREE

Featuring lawn games, food trucks, Halloween characters, and trick or treating, beginning at 4 PM.

For more information visit: facebook.com

COCO in Concert

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m.

Holland Performing Arts Center

1200 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets here.

Featuring a screening of COCO and live music.

For more information visit: ticketomaha.com

