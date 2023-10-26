Watch Now
Cozy up with these free and affordable weekend events happening in the Omaha metro area

Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 18:33:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to cozy up with these free and affordable events happening this weekend around the metro area!

Harvest Celebration 2023
Oct. 27 - Oct. 29: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Arbor Day Farm
2611 Arbor Avenue
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Featuring autumn-inspired activities.
For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org

Trunk or Treat
Oct. 27-28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wildlife Safari Park
16406 292nd Street
Ashland, Nebraska
Admission is $25. Get your tickets here.
Featuring a hayrack ride, tree-themed games, and s'mores.
For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

Fun Fall Friday
Oct. 27: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Heartland of America Park
FREE
Featuring lawn games, food, and more.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Halloween Dance featuring the UNO Jazz Band
Oct. 27: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight
Fraternal Order of the Eagles #38
24th and Douglas
Featuring a costume contest, dancing and the UNO Jazz Band.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Ghouls and Glow
Oct. 27 - 29: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
1809 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.
Featuring a light-time adventure.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Millard North Craft Fair
Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Millard North High School
1010 South 144th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $3
Featuring over 180 vendors.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Spooky Station
Oct. 28: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring trick-or-treating, cipher activities, button making and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Oct. 28: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Dundee Trick or Treat
Oct. 28: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Historic Dundee
5000 Underwood Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring businesses teaming up to provide a fun trick-or-treating experience for kids.

It's Fall Ya'll
Oct. 28: 4:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Heartland of America Park
FREE
Featuring lawn games, food trucks, Halloween characters, and trick or treating, beginning at 4 PM.
For more information visit: facebook.com

COCO in Concert
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
1200 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets here.
Featuring a screening of COCO and live music.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com

