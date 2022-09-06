Dave Matthews Band performing at Omaha's CHI Health Center this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Grammy-award-winning rock group Dave Matthews Band are making a stop in Omaha on their fall tour.

The band will take the stage at CHI Health Center on Nov. 12.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway on this website.

Citi is the official card for the U.S. dates on the Dave Matthews Band 2022 Fall Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 20, at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 22, at 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit Citi Entertainment's website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

See more information on the Dave Matthews Band website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.