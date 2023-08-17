Decompress from the first week of school with these free and affordable weekend events in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the first day of school with these local events happening this weekend!

RiverFront Events

Aug. 18 - Aug. 19

The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open.

Check out the events!

33rd Friday Festival - Gifford Park

Aug. 18: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Omaha Big Band, Ltd.

Aug. 18: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Aug. 18: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha's Original Greek Festival

Aug. 18: 5:00 p.m. - Aug. 20: 4:00 p.m.

602 Park Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission: $5

Featuring food and music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Dundee Day

Aug. 19: 8:00 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Underwood Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a day full of activities, music, food and more.

For more information visit: dundeeday.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

Aug. 19: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 20: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

The Garden Walk

Aug. 19: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

North 30th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring flowers, herbs, music and art.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival

Aug.19 - Sept. 4

Nelson Produce and Farm

10505 North 234th Street

Valley, Nebraska

Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.

Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission

Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission (We Close 5pm 8/25 &8/26 for Farm To Table)

For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Aug. 19: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with 70's Band

Aug. 19: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

St. Stanislaus Polish Festival

Aug. 20: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

St. Stanislaus Catholic Church

4002 J Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring games, food, dancing, music and more.

For more information visit: ststansomaha.org

