Decompress from the first week of school with these free and affordable weekend events in the Omaha area

Unwind from the hustle and bustle of the first day of school with these local events happening this weekend!
RiverFront Events
Aug. 18 - Aug. 19
The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open.

33rd Friday Festival - Gifford Park
Aug. 18: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Omaha Big Band, Ltd.
Aug. 18: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Aug. 18: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha's Original Greek Festival
Aug. 18: 5:00 p.m. - Aug. 20: 4:00 p.m.
602 Park Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission: $5
Featuring food and music.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Dundee Day
Aug. 19: 8:00 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Underwood Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a day full of activities, music, food and more.
For more information visit: dundeeday.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
Aug. 19: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 20: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
The Garden Walk
Aug. 19: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
North 30th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring flowers, herbs, music and art.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival
Aug.19 - Sept. 4
Nelson Produce and Farm
10505 North 234th Street
Valley, Nebraska
Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.
Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission
Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission (We Close 5pm 8/25 &8/26 for Farm To Table)
For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Aug. 19: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with 70's Band
Aug. 19: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
St. Stanislaus Polish Festival
Aug. 20: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
4002 J Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring games, food, dancing, music and more.
For more information visit: ststansomaha.org
