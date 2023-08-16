Watch Now
Live music, food trucks and more: Check out this weekend's RiverFront events

The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open this weekend.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 19:17:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open this weekend. Check them out below, and find details here and maps below.

Friday events at the RiverFront:

History Builders — The Durham Museum 
Bocce Terrace
10:30 AM -12:30 PM

Park Walk & Talk
8th Street Plaza
10:30 AM - 5 PM

Food Trucks:

  • Gene Leahy Mall
    • Maria Bonita: 10 AM- 2PM
    • Scouty’s Shaved Ice: 2 PM - 10 PM
    • Churros No Que No: 3 PM - 10 PM
    • The Churro Truck: 5 PM - 9 PM
    • Kebabs, Gyros and Brats: 6 PM - 10 PM
  • Heartland of America Park
    • Haven Express: 5 PM - 10 PM
    • Slightly Cracked: 5 PM - 9 PM
    • Best Burger/ eCreamery Ice Cream and Cookies/ La Gaviota: 6 PM - 10 PM
  • Lewis and Clark Landing
    • Fig: 10 AM - 10 PMFig Grill: 12 PM - 8 PM
    • Fig Bar: 3 PM - 10 PM
    • Kona Ice / Travlin’ Tom’s Coffee: 6 PM - 10 PM

Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Sand Volleyball Courts
10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Open Roller Skating
Skate Ribbon
2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Critter Encounters- Scatter Joy Acres
Bluff
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit / Parfait
RiverFront Plaza
4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Dance Night at the Skate Ribbon
Skate Ribbon
5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Bootcamp
RiverFront Green
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit / Indigo Moon
RiverFront Plaza
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jewel Rodgers / Noni Williams
Arrival Plaza
6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nebraska Beach - The RiverFront Kickoff Qualifier
Sand Volleyball Court
6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Bocce 101
Bocce Terrace
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit
RiverFront Plaza
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Music & Magic with the Old Market Magician
Lakeside Amphitheater
8 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Fireworks Show
9 p.m.

Saturday events at the RiverFront:

Nebraska Beach
Sand Volleyball Courts
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Big Elk Dedication
Arrival Plaza
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Morning Yoga
RiverFront Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Nebraska Trailblazers Guided Walk
8th Street Plaza
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

ORBT & Heartland Bikeshare Exhibits
Farnam Promenade
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Food Trucks

  • Gene Leahy Mall
    • 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Churros No Que No 
    • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kebobs, Gyros and Brats 
  • Heartland of America Park 
    • 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Best Burger 
    • 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Scouty’s Shaved Ice 
    • 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Slightly Cracked 
    • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: La Gaviota 
  • Lewis and Clark Landing 
    • 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Fig 
    • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fig Grill 
    • 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fig Bar 
    • 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kona Ice 
    • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee 

Park Walk & Talk
8th Street Plaza
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bug Discovery
RiverFront Green
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Out & About
Lakeside Amphitheater
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Love To Groove Fitness Pop Up Class
RiverFront Green
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singers
RiverFront Plaza
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Aaliyah American Horse
Arrival Plaza
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Sand Volleyball Courts
12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Bocce 101
Bocce Terrace
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Movement and Mobility Class
RiverFront Green
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

African Culture Connection/Destruction Drill Team
RiverFront Plaza
12:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

African Culture Connection/ White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singer
RiverFront Plaza
3:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Open Roller Skating
Skate Ribbon
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Nebraska Salsa Scene Social
Performance Pavillion
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Flicks – Super Mario Bros.
RiverFront Green
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Heartland of America Park
Lewis & Clark Landing.JPG

Sunday events at the RiverFront:

Food Trucks:

  • Gene Leahy Mall
    • La Gaviota: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Kona Ice: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Churros No Que No: 3 p.m - 10 p.m.
    • Kebobs, Gyros, Brats: 6 p.m - 10 p.m.
  • Heartland of America Park
    • Travelin’ Tom’s - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Slightly Cracked - 2 p.m - 6 p.m.
    • Boba and Beyond - 2 p.m - 6 p.m.
    • eCreamery – 6 p.m - 10 p.m.

Open Horseshoe Pits
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Lewis & Clark Landing
10 a.m - 10 p.m.

Games Cart and Imagination Playground
Gene Leahy Mall
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Park Walk & Talk with a Park Ambassador
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 5 p.m.

Hot Shops Watercolor Workshop
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 12 p.m.

HIIT Bootcamp with DEA
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 11 a.m

The Kiewit Luminarium Programming
Lewis & Clark Landing
11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Leahy Mall Yacht Club
Gene Leahy Mall
11 a.m - 12 p.m.

Blackbird Rock Co. Performance
Heartland of America Park
12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Open Roller Skating
Heartland of America Park
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Critter Encounters with Scatter Joy Acres
Lewis & Clark Landing
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Get Fit In The Park (Dance Class)
Gene Leahy Mall
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Omaha Street Percussion
Heartland of America Park
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt with Nebraska SciFest
Heartland of America Park
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Youth Talent Show Finals at the Gene Leahy Mall
Gene Leahy Mall
5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Heartland of America Park
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Find more information by clicking here.

