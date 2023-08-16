Live music, food trucks and more: Check out this weekend's RiverFront events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open this weekend. Check them out below, and find details here and maps below.

Friday events at the RiverFront:

History Builders — The Durham Museum

Bocce Terrace

10:30 AM -12:30 PM

Park Walk & Talk

8th Street Plaza

10:30 AM - 5 PM

Food Trucks:



Gene Leahy Mall

Maria Bonita: 10 AM- 2PM Scouty’s Shaved Ice: 2 PM - 10 PM Churros No Que No: 3 PM - 10 PM The Churro Truck: 5 PM - 9 PM Kebabs, Gyros and Brats: 6 PM - 10 PM

Heartland of America Park

Haven Express: 5 PM - 10 PM Slightly Cracked: 5 PM - 9 PM Best Burger/ eCreamery Ice Cream and Cookies/ La Gaviota: 6 PM - 10 PM

Lewis and Clark Landing

Fig: 10 AM - 10 PMFig Grill: 12 PM - 8 PM Fig Bar: 3 PM - 10 PM Kona Ice / Travlin’ Tom’s Coffee: 6 PM - 10 PM



Open Sand Volleyball Courts

Sand Volleyball Courts

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater

Lakeside Amphitheater

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Open Roller Skating

Skate Ribbon

2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Critter Encounters- Scatter Joy Acres

Bluff

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit / Parfait

RiverFront Plaza

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater

Lakeside Amphitheater

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Dance Night at the Skate Ribbon

Skate Ribbon

5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Bootcamp

RiverFront Green

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit / Indigo Moon

RiverFront Plaza

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jewel Rodgers / Noni Williams

Arrival Plaza

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nebraska Beach - The RiverFront Kickoff Qualifier

Sand Volleyball Court

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Bocce 101

Bocce Terrace

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

DJ getEJIKEwithit

RiverFront Plaza

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Music & Magic with the Old Market Magician

Lakeside Amphitheater

8 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Fireworks Show

9 p.m.

Saturday events at the RiverFront:

Nebraska Beach

Sand Volleyball Courts

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Big Elk Dedication

Arrival Plaza

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Morning Yoga

RiverFront Green

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Nebraska Trailblazers Guided Walk

8th Street Plaza

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

ORBT & Heartland Bikeshare Exhibits

Farnam Promenade

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Food Trucks



Gene Leahy Mall

3 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Churros No Que No 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kebobs, Gyros and Brats

Heartland of America Park

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Best Burger 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Scouty’s Shaved Ice 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Slightly Cracked 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: La Gaviota

Lewis and Clark Landing

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Fig 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fig Grill 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fig Bar 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kona Ice 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee



Park Walk & Talk

8th Street Plaza

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bug Discovery

RiverFront Green

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Out & About

Lakeside Amphitheater

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Love To Groove Fitness Pop Up Class

RiverFront Green

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singers

RiverFront Plaza

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Aaliyah American Horse

Arrival Plaza

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Open Sand Volleyball Courts

Sand Volleyball Courts

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Bocce 101

Bocce Terrace

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Movement and Mobility Class

RiverFront Green

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater

Lakeside Amphitheater

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

African Culture Connection/Destruction Drill Team

RiverFront Plaza

12:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

African Culture Connection/ White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singer

RiverFront Plaza

3:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Open Roller Skating

Skate Ribbon

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Nebraska Salsa Scene Social

Performance Pavillion

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater

Lakeside Amphitheater

5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Flicks – Super Mario Bros.

RiverFront Green

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority

Sunday events at the RiverFront:

Food Trucks:



Gene Leahy Mall

La Gaviota: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Kona Ice: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Churros No Que No: 3 p.m - 10 p.m. Kebobs, Gyros, Brats: 6 p.m - 10 p.m.

Heartland of America Park

Travelin’ Tom’s - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Slightly Cracked - 2 p.m - 6 p.m. Boba and Beyond - 2 p.m - 6 p.m. eCreamery – 6 p.m - 10 p.m.



Open Horseshoe Pits

Heartland of America Park

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Open Sand Volleyball Courts

Lewis & Clark Landing

10 a.m - 10 p.m.

Games Cart and Imagination Playground

Gene Leahy Mall

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Park Walk & Talk with a Park Ambassador

Heartland of America Park

10 a.m - 5 p.m.

Hot Shops Watercolor Workshop

Heartland of America Park

10 a.m - 12 p.m.

HIIT Bootcamp with DEA

Heartland of America Park

10 a.m - 11 a.m

The Kiewit Luminarium Programming

Lewis & Clark Landing

11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Leahy Mall Yacht Club

Gene Leahy Mall

11 a.m - 12 p.m.

Blackbird Rock Co. Performance

Heartland of America Park

12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Open Roller Skating

Heartland of America Park

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Critter Encounters with Scatter Joy Acres

Lewis & Clark Landing

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Get Fit In The Park (Dance Class)

Gene Leahy Mall

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Omaha Street Percussion

Heartland of America Park

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt with Nebraska SciFest

Heartland of America Park

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Youth Talent Show Finals at the Gene Leahy Mall

Gene Leahy Mall

5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater

Heartland of America Park

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

