Live music, food trucks and more: Check out this weekend's RiverFront events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RiverFront is packed with events this weekend as two parks re-open this weekend. Check them out below, and find details here and maps below.
Friday events at the RiverFront:
History Builders — The Durham Museum
Bocce Terrace
10:30 AM -12:30 PM
Park Walk & Talk
8th Street Plaza
10:30 AM - 5 PM
Food Trucks:
- Gene Leahy Mall
- Maria Bonita: 10 AM- 2PM
- Scouty’s Shaved Ice: 2 PM - 10 PM
- Churros No Que No: 3 PM - 10 PM
- The Churro Truck: 5 PM - 9 PM
- Kebabs, Gyros and Brats: 6 PM - 10 PM
- Heartland of America Park
- Haven Express: 5 PM - 10 PM
- Slightly Cracked: 5 PM - 9 PM
- Best Burger/ eCreamery Ice Cream and Cookies/ La Gaviota: 6 PM - 10 PM
- Lewis and Clark Landing
- Fig: 10 AM - 10 PMFig Grill: 12 PM - 8 PM
- Fig Bar: 3 PM - 10 PM
- Kona Ice / Travlin’ Tom’s Coffee: 6 PM - 10 PM
Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Sand Volleyball Courts
10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Open Roller Skating
Skate Ribbon
2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Critter Encounters- Scatter Joy Acres
Bluff
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
DJ getEJIKEwithit / Parfait
RiverFront Plaza
4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Dance Night at the Skate Ribbon
Skate Ribbon
5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Bootcamp
RiverFront Green
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
DJ getEJIKEwithit / Indigo Moon
RiverFront Plaza
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Jewel Rodgers / Noni Williams
Arrival Plaza
6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Nebraska Beach - The RiverFront Kickoff Qualifier
Sand Volleyball Court
6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Bocce 101
Bocce Terrace
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
DJ getEJIKEwithit
RiverFront Plaza
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Music & Magic with the Old Market Magician
Lakeside Amphitheater
8 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Fireworks Show
9 p.m.
Saturday events at the RiverFront:
Nebraska Beach
Sand Volleyball Courts
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Big Elk Dedication
Arrival Plaza
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Morning Yoga
RiverFront Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Nebraska Trailblazers Guided Walk
8th Street Plaza
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
ORBT & Heartland Bikeshare Exhibits
Farnam Promenade
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Food Trucks
- Gene Leahy Mall
- 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Churros No Que No
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kebobs, Gyros and Brats
- Heartland of America Park
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Best Burger
- 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Scouty’s Shaved Ice
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Slightly Cracked
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: La Gaviota
- Lewis and Clark Landing
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Fig
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fig Grill
- 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fig Bar
- 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Kona Ice
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
Park Walk & Talk
8th Street Plaza
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bug Discovery
RiverFront Green
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Out & About
Lakeside Amphitheater
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Love To Groove Fitness Pop Up Class
RiverFront Green
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singers
RiverFront Plaza
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Aaliyah American Horse
Arrival Plaza
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Sand Volleyball Courts
12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Bocce 101
Bocce Terrace
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Movement and Mobility Class
RiverFront Green
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
African Culture Connection/Destruction Drill Team
RiverFront Plaza
12:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
African Culture Connection/ White Eagle Club & Young Generation Singer
RiverFront Plaza
3:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
Open Roller Skating
Skate Ribbon
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Nebraska Salsa Scene Social
Performance Pavillion
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Lakeside Amphitheater
5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Flicks – Super Mario Bros.
RiverFront Green
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday events at the RiverFront:
Food Trucks:
- Gene Leahy Mall
- La Gaviota: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Kona Ice: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Churros No Que No: 3 p.m - 10 p.m.
- Kebobs, Gyros, Brats: 6 p.m - 10 p.m.
- Heartland of America Park
- Travelin’ Tom’s - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Slightly Cracked - 2 p.m - 6 p.m.
- Boba and Beyond - 2 p.m - 6 p.m.
- eCreamery – 6 p.m - 10 p.m.
Open Horseshoe Pits
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Open Sand Volleyball Courts
Lewis & Clark Landing
10 a.m - 10 p.m.
Games Cart and Imagination Playground
Gene Leahy Mall
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Park Walk & Talk with a Park Ambassador
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 5 p.m.
Hot Shops Watercolor Workshop
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 12 p.m.
HIIT Bootcamp with DEA
Heartland of America Park
10 a.m - 11 a.m
The Kiewit Luminarium Programming
Lewis & Clark Landing
11 a.m - 9 p.m.
Leahy Mall Yacht Club
Gene Leahy Mall
11 a.m - 12 p.m.
Blackbird Rock Co. Performance
Heartland of America Park
12 p.m.- 2 p.m.
Open Roller Skating
Heartland of America Park
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Critter Encounters with Scatter Joy Acres
Lewis & Clark Landing
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Get Fit In The Park (Dance Class)
Gene Leahy Mall
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Omaha Street Percussion
Heartland of America Park
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Scavenger Hunt with Nebraska SciFest
Heartland of America Park
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Youth Talent Show Finals at the Gene Leahy Mall
Gene Leahy Mall
5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Music at the Lakeside Amphitheater
Heartland of America Park
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Find more information by clicking here.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.