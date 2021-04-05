DMX: Rapper remains on life support, family plans prayer vigil for Monday

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital outside of New York City.

Richman says the artist had a heart attack. He said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

The rapper's family says DMX remains in a coma and is on a ventilator as of Sunday evening. They've planned a prayer vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”