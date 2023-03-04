Do you hear the people sing? Les Misérables opens next week at the Orpheum Theater

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the world's most celebrated musicals in theatrical history is making a stop at the Orpheum Theater from March 7 through March 12.

The Broadway musical, Les Misérables, takes place in 19th-century France. It follows the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption. Throughout the musical, Valjean is joined by a multitude of characters who are attempting to overthrow the government at a street barricade in Paris.

The musical, based on the novel of the same name, tells a captivating story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

"Les Miz, at the core of it all is a story about love and compassion for others, how we kind of find light at the end of the tunnel, and also light in the midst of so much darkness," said Christine Heesun Hwang who plays Eponine. "It’s really about moving forward in the face of adversity and making the best of the situations that you’re given and the circumstances that you may be in."

For more information and to buy tickets visit: ticketomaha.com.

