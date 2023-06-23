Doja Cat to make stop in Omaha later this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Doja Cat will make a stop in Omaha on her first North American tour this fall, "The Scarlet Tour."

The tour will make a stop at CHI Health Center on Dec. 8, with special guest Ice Spice.

Tickets for The Scarlet Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through June 25 at 12:00 a.m. HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo op with your party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.

