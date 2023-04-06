Don't Worry, Be Hoppy with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visit the Easter bunny and enjoy the warm weather with these fun events happening this weekend!

EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend

April 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; April 8: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Omaha Children's Museum

500 South 20th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is free for members; $15 for adults and children; and $14 for seniors.

Featuring crafts, an egg drop contraption, a nesting bag for birds and decorating your own Easter European Egg.

For more information visit: ocm.org

First Friday - Old Market

April 7: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Old Market Omaha

1100 Howard Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local creativity where you can visit galleries and meet the artists.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Oreo Meatwagon at East of Omaha

April 7: 8:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

East of Omaha

524 Main Street

Griswold, Iowa 51535

Tickets are $10

Featuring Oreo Meatwagon returning to East Of Omaha for another night of non-stop fun! With opening act Riverside Drive Acoustic Duo (Paul Hart & Jackie Akers).

For more information visit: facebook.com

Easter Egg Hunt

April 8: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio

5402 South 108th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68137

FREE

Featuring an all day Easter Egg Hunt, where eggs will be hidden throughout T&T.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Fling - Blackstone District

April 8: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Blackstone District

3924 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

FREE

Featuring vendors, food, music, and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Eggcellent Adventure at The Riverfront

April 8: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

FREE

Featuring candy, prizes and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

