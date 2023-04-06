Watch Now
Don't Worry, Be Hoppy with these free and affordable Omaha area events

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.
Gene Leahy Mall features
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:51:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visit the Easter bunny and enjoy the warm weather with these fun events happening this weekend!

EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend
April 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; April 8: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is free for members; $15 for adults and children; and $14 for seniors.
Featuring crafts, an egg drop contraption, a nesting bag for birds and decorating your own Easter European Egg.
For more information visit: ocm.org

First Friday - Old Market
April 7: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Old Market Omaha
1100 Howard Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local creativity where you can visit galleries and meet the artists.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Oreo Meatwagon at East of Omaha
April 7: 8:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
East of Omaha
524 Main Street
Griswold, Iowa 51535
Tickets are $10
Featuring Oreo Meatwagon returning to East Of Omaha for another night of non-stop fun! With opening act Riverside Drive Acoustic Duo (Paul Hart & Jackie Akers).
For more information visit: facebook.com

Easter Egg Hunt
April 8: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio
5402 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68137
FREE
Featuring an all day Easter Egg Hunt, where eggs will be hidden throughout T&T.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Fling - Blackstone District
April 8: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Blackstone District
3924 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring vendors, food, music, and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Eggcellent Adventure at The Riverfront
April 8: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE
Featuring candy, prizes and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

