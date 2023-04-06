Don't Worry, Be Hoppy with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visit the Easter bunny and enjoy the warm weather with these fun events happening this weekend!
EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend
April 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; April 8: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is free for members; $15 for adults and children; and $14 for seniors.
Featuring crafts, an egg drop contraption, a nesting bag for birds and decorating your own Easter European Egg.
For more information visit: ocm.org
First Friday - Old Market
April 7: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Old Market Omaha
1100 Howard Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local creativity where you can visit galleries and meet the artists.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Oreo Meatwagon at East of Omaha
April 7: 8:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
East of Omaha
524 Main Street
Griswold, Iowa 51535
Tickets are $10
Featuring Oreo Meatwagon returning to East Of Omaha for another night of non-stop fun! With opening act Riverside Drive Acoustic Duo (Paul Hart & Jackie Akers).
For more information visit: facebook.com
Easter Egg Hunt
April 8: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
T&T: Trucks & Taps, Patio
5402 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68137
FREE
Featuring an all day Easter Egg Hunt, where eggs will be hidden throughout T&T.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Spring Fling - Blackstone District
April 8: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Blackstone District
3924 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring vendors, food, music, and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Eggcellent Adventure at The Riverfront
April 8: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE
Featuring candy, prizes and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.