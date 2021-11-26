Dwayne Johnson gives away his personal pickup truck to hardworking Navy vet

A selfless and hard-working veteran got the surprise of a lifetime from actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a recent screening of his new movie.

Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez was invited to an early screening of Johnson's new film, "Red Notice." Not only did Rodriguez not know The Rock himself would be attending the screening, but he was also stunned by what happened next.

Johnson took the microphone and told the theater full of fans that he was "really impressed" by Rodriguez's story. Johnson asked Rodriguez to come to the front of the theater, where the two embraced.

Johnson told moviegoers that he was inspired by Rodriguez's background as a veteran, his work as a personal trainer, his work at his church, his charity work for victims of domestic violence and most importantly, his positive attitude.

"This is why I say kindness matters. It matters," Johnson said.

Johnson then led moviegoers outside, where he asked Rodriguez to open a card that was sitting on the dashboard of his truck.

"Thank you for your service brother. Enjoy your new truck," the note read.

Rodriguez dropped to the ground in joy as a crowd around him cheered.

After Rodriguez FaceTimed his girlfriend with Johnson, he drove away in his new Ford F-150 Raptor — the most incredible used car anyone could ask for.

"It's just a honor to give a little bit of joy to a dude who deserves probably a lot more than just my truck," Johnson said in a video he shared on his Instagram page Thursday.

Watch the full video below.