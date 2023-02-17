Enjoy some family fun this weekend with these Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From reptiles to movies enjoy some family fun with these free and affordable local events happening this weekend.

Mardi Gras at Midtown

Feb. 18: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

200 South 31st Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

FREE

Featuring drinks, food and FUN in Omaha’s urban hotspot. Sip on traditional, New Orleans-inspired cocktails while enjoying a few bites along the way.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert

Feb. 18: 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 19: 2:00 p.m.

Holland Performing Arts Center

1200 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Ticket prices vary.

Featuring a screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, with the unforgettable Oscar®-winning score by Alan Menken performed live to the film.

For more information visit: ticketomaha.com.

Do Space at Fontenelle Forest

Feb. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

FREE

Featuring virtual reality headsets, a wind tunnel, finch robots, and 3-D printer demos.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Chili Cook-Off for Rejuvenating Women

Feb. 18: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Defiance Harley-Davidson

4940 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

Admission is $10; All proceeds will go to Rejuvenating Women.

Featuring chili, live music, raffle prizes and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Chase and Bluey's Family Fun at Omaha's Children Museum

Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 during museum hours

Omaha Children's Museum

500 South 20th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Standard museum admission

Featuring crafts, a science show, and your favorite characters from the shows.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Nebraska Reptile Show

Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m

Courtyard Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center

3730 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Admission with card: 11 and Older $10.00, Children 5-10 – $5.00

Admission with cash: 11 and Older $8.00, Children 5-10 – $3.00

Featuring thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public.

For more information visit: coldbloodedexpos.com.

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 18 and Feb. 19

Featuring showings of "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank".

Feb. 18: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 19: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 18: 10:00 a.m.; Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 19: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

