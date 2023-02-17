Enjoy some family fun this weekend with these Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From reptiles to movies enjoy some family fun with these free and affordable local events happening this weekend.
Mardi Gras at Midtown
Feb. 18: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring drinks, food and FUN in Omaha’s urban hotspot. Sip on traditional, New Orleans-inspired cocktails while enjoying a few bites along the way.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert
Feb. 18: 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 19: 2:00 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
1200 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring a screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, with the unforgettable Oscar®-winning score by Alan Menken performed live to the film.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com.
Do Space at Fontenelle Forest
Feb. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
FREE
Featuring virtual reality headsets, a wind tunnel, finch robots, and 3-D printer demos.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.
Chili Cook-Off for Rejuvenating Women
Feb. 18: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Defiance Harley-Davidson
4940 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
Admission is $10; All proceeds will go to Rejuvenating Women.
Featuring chili, live music, raffle prizes and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Chase and Bluey's Family Fun at Omaha's Children Museum
Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 during museum hours
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Standard museum admission
Featuring crafts, a science show, and your favorite characters from the shows.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Nebraska Reptile Show
Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m
Courtyard Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center
3730 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Admission with card: 11 and Older $10.00, Children 5-10 – $5.00
Admission with cash: 11 and Older $8.00, Children 5-10 – $3.00
Featuring thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public.
For more information visit: coldbloodedexpos.com.
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 18 and Feb. 19
Featuring showings of "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank".
Feb. 18: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 19: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Feb. 18: 10:00 a.m.; Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Feb. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 19: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
