Enjoy the changing leaves with these free and affordable Omaha area events

Darron Cummings/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The changing colors of fall foliage are seen at Brown County State Park in Nashville, Ind., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 18:06:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy the changing leaves with these affordable and free events happening this weekend!

Fun Fall Friday
Oct. 20: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Heartland of America Park
FREE
Featuring lawn games, food, and more.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Anime NebrasKon 2023
Oct. 20: 9:00 a.m. - Oct. 22: 4:00 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Ticket prices vary. Register here.
Featuring an arcade, vendors and artists, costumes, Q & A with celebs from anime and games, dances, karaoke, viewing rooms and more.
For more information visit: animenebraskon.com

Trunk or Treat
Oct. 20-21: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wildlife Safari Park
16406 292nd Street
Ashland, Nebraska
Admission is $25. Get your tickets here.
Featuring a hayrack ride, tree-themed games, and s'mores.
For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

Regency Landing's Fall Popshop
Oct. 20: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Regency Landing
909 South 107th Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring 30 local vendors, trick-or-treating, music and entertainment.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Ghouls and Glow
Oct. 20 - 25: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
1809 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.
Featuring a light-time adventure.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Jitterbugs' 20th Birthday
Oct. 20: 8:00 p.m.
Omaha Jitterbugs
2361 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring live music and a 20s theme.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Monarch Fall Craft Fair
Oct. 21: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Papillion La Vista High School
303 East Cary Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Featuring over 110 vendors.
For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Oct. 21: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall
Oct. 21: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Crawl-O-Ween Food and Drink Crawl
Oct. 21: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring themed drinks, food pairings, and a costume contest.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Family Concert: Dia de los Muertos
Oct. 22: 2:00 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
1210 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $15. Get tickets here.
Featuring music from Coco, March of the Little Goblins by Glaser, Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Marquez and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

