Enjoy the changing leaves with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy the changing leaves with these affordable and free events happening this weekend!

Fun Fall Friday

Oct. 20: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Heartland of America Park

FREE

Featuring lawn games, food, and more.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Anime NebrasKon 2023

Oct. 20: 9:00 a.m. - Oct. 22: 4:00 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Ticket prices vary. Register here.

Featuring an arcade, vendors and artists, costumes, Q & A with celebs from anime and games, dances, karaoke, viewing rooms and more.

For more information visit: animenebraskon.com

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 20-21: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wildlife Safari Park

16406 292nd Street

Ashland, Nebraska

Admission is $25. Get your tickets here.

Featuring a hayrack ride, tree-themed games, and s'mores.

For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

Regency Landing's Fall Popshop

Oct. 20: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Regency Landing

909 South 107th Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring 30 local vendors, trick-or-treating, music and entertainment.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Ghouls and Glow

Oct. 20 - 25: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

1809 Capitol Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.

Featuring a light-time adventure.

For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Jitterbugs' 20th Birthday

Oct. 20: 8:00 p.m.

Omaha Jitterbugs

2361 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring live music and a 20s theme.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Monarch Fall Craft Fair

Oct. 21: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Papillion La Vista High School

303 East Cary Street

Papillion, Nebraska

Featuring over 110 vendors.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Oct. 21: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall

Oct. 21: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Crawl-O-Ween Food and Drink Crawl

Oct. 21: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring themed drinks, food pairings, and a costume contest.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Family Concert: Dia de los Muertos

Oct. 22: 2:00 p.m.

Holland Performing Arts Center

1210 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $15. Get tickets here.

Featuring music from Coco, March of the Little Goblins by Glaser, Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Marquez and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

