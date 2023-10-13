Enjoy the falling leaves with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The leaves are falling! It's time to get outside and enjoy the fall weather with these events happening this weekend!

Fun Fall Friday

Oct. 13: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Riverfront

FREE

Featuring lawn games, food, and more.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Halloween Boo Bash

Oct. 13: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring trick or treating, face painting and music.

For more information visit: reddevelopment.com

Ghouls and Glow

Oct. 13 - 18: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

1809 Capitol Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.

Featuring a light-time adventure.

For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Oct. 13: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

Oct. 14: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 15: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 14 & Oct. 15: 10:00 a.m.

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

19475 225th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Admission is $10

Featuring U-pick, music, food and fun.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Fall Arts and Crafts Show

Oct. 14: 9:00 a.m. - Oct. 15: 4:00 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Admission is $6

Featuring 200 exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade prodcuts.

For more information visit: facebook.com

FallFest

Oct. 14: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Hummel Park

3303 Hummel Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring hikes, crafts, s'mores, cornhole and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Oddities and Art Expo Halloween Edition 2023

Oct. 14: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Admiral

2234 South 13th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $10

Featuring performances, food, and vendors selling oddities and art.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Oct. 14: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

La Vista Fall Fest

Oct. 14: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

La Vista City Centre

8219 City Centre

La Vista, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fall family fun, food and activites.

For more information visit: facebook.com

