Enjoy the falling leaves with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The leaves are falling! It's time to get outside and enjoy the fall weather with these events happening this weekend!
Fun Fall Friday
Oct. 13: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Riverfront
FREE
Featuring lawn games, food, and more.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com
Halloween Boo Bash
Oct. 13: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring trick or treating, face painting and music.
For more information visit: reddevelopment.com
Ghouls and Glow
Oct. 13 - 18: 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
1809 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at here.
Featuring a light-time adventure.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Oct. 13: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
Oct. 14: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 15: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Pumpkin Festival
Oct. 14 & Oct. 15: 10:00 a.m.
Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
19475 225th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Admission is $10
Featuring U-pick, music, food and fun.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Fall Arts and Crafts Show
Oct. 14: 9:00 a.m. - Oct. 15: 4:00 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Admission is $6
Featuring 200 exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade prodcuts.
For more information visit: facebook.com
FallFest
Oct. 14: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Hummel Park
3303 Hummel Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring hikes, crafts, s'mores, cornhole and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Oddities and Art Expo Halloween Edition 2023
Oct. 14: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Admiral
2234 South 13th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $10
Featuring performances, food, and vendors selling oddities and art.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Oct. 14: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
La Vista Fall Fest
Oct. 14: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
La Vista City Centre
8219 City Centre
La Vista, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fall family fun, food and activites.
For more information visit: facebook.com
