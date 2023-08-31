Enjoy the last moments of summer with these free and affordable weekend events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Festivals, markets, and dancing — enjoy the last moments of summer with these events happening this weekend!
Harvest Celebration
Sept. 1: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Arbor Day Farm
2611 Arbor Avenue
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Featuring autumn-inspired activities.
For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org
Septemberfest
Sept. 1: 5:00 p.m. - Sept. 4: 10:00 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 North 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $7
Featuring food, rides, music, and a parade.
For more information visit: septemberfestomaha.org
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
Sept. 1: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Sept. 1: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
Sept. 2: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 3: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Greater Omaha Aviation STEM Day
Sept. 2: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Millard Airport
6161 South 132nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring food and all things aviation.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Canoyer Craft Market
Sept. 2: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Canoyer Garden Center-Papillion
11240 South 66th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local vendors selling goods from jewelry to jams and everything in between.
Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival
Aug. 19 - Sept. 4
Nelson Produce and Farm
10505 North 234th Street
Valley, Nebraska
Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.
Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission
Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission
For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com
Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
Sept. 2: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Sept. 2: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
AfroFest
Sept. 2: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.
Featuring live music, dance, vendors and authentic African cuisine.
For more information visit: afromaha.com
