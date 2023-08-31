Enjoy the last moments of summer with these free and affordable weekend events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Festivals, markets, and dancing — enjoy the last moments of summer with these events happening this weekend!

Harvest Celebration

Sept. 1: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Arbor Day Farm

2611 Arbor Avenue

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Featuring autumn-inspired activities.

For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org

Septemberfest

Sept. 1: 5:00 p.m. - Sept. 4: 10:00 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 North 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $7

Featuring food, rides, music, and a parade.

For more information visit: septemberfestomaha.org

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Sept. 1: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Sept. 1: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

Sept. 2: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 3: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Greater Omaha Aviation STEM Day

Sept. 2: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Millard Airport

6161 South 132nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring food and all things aviation.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Canoyer Craft Market

Sept. 2: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Canoyer Garden Center-Papillion

11240 South 66th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local vendors selling goods from jewelry to jams and everything in between.

Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival

Aug. 19 - Sept. 4

Nelson Produce and Farm

10505 North 234th Street

Valley, Nebraska

Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.

Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission

Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission

For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall

Sept. 2: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Sept. 2: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

AfroFest

Sept. 2: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

Featuring live music, dance, vendors and authentic African cuisine.

For more information visit: afromaha.com

