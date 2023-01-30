'Every year I hear new names in the community here': Winners announced for Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the most outstanding artists across the metro were in the spotlight Sunday night as the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards (OEAA) recognized the best of the best in art, music, and theater.

It was the 17th year of the awards that honor the folks in the community keeping Omaha's culture alive and the first in-person awards show since 2020.

Some big winners included Most Oustanding New Artist, Bel Canto Duo, Artist of the Year, King Iso, and Most Outstanding Musical, "Something Rotten" from the Ralston Community Theater.

"It's really exciting because I feel like every year I hear new names in the community here. And to be able to celebrate people who have been in the industry 40 years plus to fresh faces on the scene. It's so exciting to have all of them together and to be able to network with each other and hopefully collaborate more in the future," said Maria Corbuz, Secretary with the OEAA board.

A total of 53 awards were presented to metro artists at last night's ceremony.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.