Fairs, Fests, and Farmer's Markets: Summer is in the air with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fairs, Fests, and Farmer's Markets — enjoy summer with these local and affordable events happening this weekend!
Santa Lucia Festival
99th Annual Festival
Aug. 3-6
10th and William Streets in Omaha's Little Italy
For more information: santaluciafestival.com
Sarpy County Fair
Aug. 2 - Aug. 6
100 Main Street
Springfield, Nebraska
Featuring games, music, fair food, vendors and more.
For more information visit: sarpyfair.com
Omaha Comedy Fest
Aug. 3 - Aug. 6
Featuring 77+ acts from around the country across the metro.
For more information visit: omahacomedyfest.com
Grifford Park Neighborhood Market
Aug. 4: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Grifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Live on the Lawn with One2Go
Aug. 4: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zorinsky Lake
3808 South 156th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org
Friday Night Concert Series with Soldiers of Soul
Aug. 4: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Aug. 4: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Gothicon
Aug. 4: 6:00 p.m. - Aug. 5: 11:00 p.m.
Haunted Hollow Omaha
12501 Giles Road
La Vista, Nebraska
Admission $20
Featuring 45 vendors, 5 bands, magicians fire-breathing, and the only Gothiqueen contest.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
Aug. 5: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 6: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Rootbeer Float Day at The Durham Museum
Aug. 5: 10:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Durham Museum
801 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $15; Seniors $12; Military/Veteran $12; Children (3-12) $8; FREE for members
Featuring free root beer floats at the old-fashioned Soda Fountain, Nebraska SciFest and Dr. Oxygen.
For more information visit: durhammuseum.org
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Aug. 5: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Ecko
Aug. 5: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
