Fairs, Fests, and Farmer's Markets: Summer is in the air with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fairs, Fests, and Farmer's Markets — enjoy summer with these local and affordable events happening this weekend!

Santa Lucia Festival

99th Annual Festival

Aug. 3-6

10th and William Streets in Omaha's Little Italy

For more information: santaluciafestival.com

Sarpy County Fair

Aug. 2 - Aug. 6

100 Main Street

Springfield, Nebraska

Featuring games, music, fair food, vendors and more.

For more information visit: sarpyfair.com

Omaha Comedy Fest

Aug. 3 - Aug. 6

Featuring 77+ acts from around the country across the metro.

For more information visit: omahacomedyfest.com

Grifford Park Neighborhood Market

Aug. 4: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Grifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Live on the Lawn with One2Go

Aug. 4: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Zorinsky Lake

3808 South 156th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org

Friday Night Concert Series with Soldiers of Soul

Aug. 4: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Aug. 4: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Gothicon

Aug. 4: 6:00 p.m. - Aug. 5: 11:00 p.m.

Haunted Hollow Omaha

12501 Giles Road

La Vista, Nebraska

Admission $20

Featuring 45 vendors, 5 bands, magicians fire-breathing, and the only Gothiqueen contest.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

Aug. 5: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 6: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Rootbeer Float Day at The Durham Museum

Aug. 5: 10:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Durham Museum

801 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $15; Seniors $12; Military/Veteran $12; Children (3-12) $8; FREE for members

Featuring free root beer floats at the old-fashioned Soda Fountain, Nebraska SciFest and Dr. Oxygen.

For more information visit: durhammuseum.org

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Aug. 5: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Ecko

Aug. 5: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.