Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Fall Out Boy to make stop in Omaha this spring

Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
FILE: Andy Hurley, from left, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, and Joe Trohman of the musical group Fall Out Boy arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 12:08:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall Out Boy announced they will be making a stop at the CHI Health Center, on April 5 for their 2023 tour "So Much for (2our) Dust." The tour features special guests Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the "So Much for (2our) Dust" mailing list presale begins at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for the mailing list before 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 12 to get a code emailed to you. To sign up visit their website: falloutboy.com.

Tickets on sale to the public will be on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings