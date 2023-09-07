Fall Out Boy to make stop in Omaha this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall Out Boy announced they will be making a stop at the CHI Health Center, on April 5 for their 2023 tour "So Much for (2our) Dust." The tour features special guests Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the "So Much for (2our) Dust" mailing list presale begins at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for the mailing list before 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 12 to get a code emailed to you. To sign up visit their website: falloutboy.com.

Tickets on sale to the public will be on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

