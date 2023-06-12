Fans 'Keep on Loving' REO Speedwagon as they swing through Omaha in October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts announced in a news release that three new tours headed to Omaha in the coming fall and winter:



Long-touring rock group REO Speedwagon will play the Orpheum on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Tickets go on sale June 16)

will play the Orpheum on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Tickets go on sale June 16) Home Free , a country act, will bring Home Free for the Holidays to the Holland Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Tickets go on sale June 16)

, a country act, will bring Home Free for the Holidays to the Holland Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Tickets go on sale June 16) Country artist Bailey Zimmerman will play Steelhouse Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 17. (Tickets go on sale June 14)

REO Speedwagon is known for its massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” The band’s "Hi Infidelity" album in 1980, spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and surpassed sales of 10 million units in the United States.

The group is still playing fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” the aforementioned “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.

All-vocal country entertainers Home Free, will showcase songs off previous albums, including "Warmest Winter," which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals.

According to the O-pa release, Bailey Zimmerman’s recently released debut, "Religiously. The Album." marked, not only the biggest streaming debut album of the year across all genres, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time.

