Feel the luck of the Irish with these free and affordable events this weekend

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
The skyline of northeast downtown Omaha is seen on May 27, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 21:44:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrating the luck of the Irish or hanging out with family — whatever it is find your source of entertainment this weekend with these local events!

St. Patrick's Day Omaha's Biggest Party
Mar. 17: 10:00 a.m. - Mar. 18: 2:00 a.m.
Office West Lounge
1266 South 119th Ct
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
$10 cover starting at 12:00.
Featuring Irish dancers, pipes, drums and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Clancy's Pub St. Patrick's Day Party
Mar. 17: 6:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
Clancy's Pub Omaha
2905 South 168th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68130
Featuring Irish coffee, green bagels & donuts, and live music.
For more information visit: facebook.com

St. Patrick's Day Party
Mar. 17: 6:00 p.m.
Stocks n Bonds
8528 Park Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
FREE
Featuring DJ JR Ryan, Irish food specials, $3 green beer, and shot specials.
For more information visit: facebook.com

2023 Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo
Mar. 17: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.; Mar. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 North 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission: Adults (13+): $9.00; Seniors (65+): $7.00; Children (12 & under): FREE; Military ID: FREE
Featuring a showcase in home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, decor and lifestyle elements and activities the whole family will enjoy.
For more information visit: omaha.com

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 17 through Mar. 19
Featuring showings of "The Lorax".

Mar. 17: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 18: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 17: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 19: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 17: 10:00 a.m.; Mar. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Fontenelle Forest at the Do Space
Mar. 18: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
7205 Dodge Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
FREE
Featuring a cold-blooded animal encounter, cookie decorating, natural artifacts, virtual reality, aerodynamic airplanes, button making and more.
For more information visit: dospace.org

Teddy Bear Weekend at Henry Doorly Zoo
Mar. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Pavillion
3701 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Event activities are free to Zoo members or with regular paid Zoo admission. Children, ages 3-11, who bring in their favorite stuffed animal will receive FREE admission to the Zoo with a paid adult.
Bring your favorite stuffed animal for repair and care.
For more information visit: facebook.com

March Winter Farmer's Market
Mar. 19: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Nebraska Brewing Company
6950 South 108th Street
La Vista, Nebraska 68128
FREE
Featuring food, drinks, vendors, farmers and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

