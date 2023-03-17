Feel the luck of the Irish with these free and affordable events this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrating the luck of the Irish or hanging out with family — whatever it is find your source of entertainment this weekend with these local events!

St. Patrick's Day Omaha's Biggest Party

Mar. 17: 10:00 a.m. - Mar. 18: 2:00 a.m.

Office West Lounge

1266 South 119th Ct

Omaha, Nebraska 68144

$10 cover starting at 12:00.

Featuring Irish dancers, pipes, drums and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Clancy's Pub St. Patrick's Day Party

Mar. 17: 6:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Clancy's Pub Omaha

2905 South 168th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68130

Featuring Irish coffee, green bagels & donuts, and live music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

St. Patrick's Day Party

Mar. 17: 6:00 p.m.

Stocks n Bonds

8528 Park Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

FREE

Featuring DJ JR Ryan, Irish food specials, $3 green beer, and shot specials.

For more information visit: facebook.com

2023 Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo

Mar. 17: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.; Mar. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 North 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission: Adults (13+): $9.00; Seniors (65+): $7.00; Children (12 & under): FREE; Military ID: FREE

Featuring a showcase in home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, decor and lifestyle elements and activities the whole family will enjoy.

For more information visit: omaha.com

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 17 through Mar. 19

Featuring showings of "The Lorax".

Mar. 17: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 18: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 17: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 19: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 17: 10:00 a.m.; Mar. 18: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Fontenelle Forest at the Do Space

Mar. 18: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

7205 Dodge Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

FREE

Featuring a cold-blooded animal encounter, cookie decorating, natural artifacts, virtual reality, aerodynamic airplanes, button making and more.

For more information visit: dospace.org

Teddy Bear Weekend at Henry Doorly Zoo

Mar. 18: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.; Mar. 19: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Pavillion

3701 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Event activities are free to Zoo members or with regular paid Zoo admission. Children, ages 3-11, who bring in their favorite stuffed animal will receive FREE admission to the Zoo with a paid adult.

Bring your favorite stuffed animal for repair and care.

For more information visit: facebook.com

March Winter Farmer's Market

Mar. 19: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nebraska Brewing Company

6950 South 108th Street

La Vista, Nebraska 68128

FREE

Featuring food, drinks, vendors, farmers and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.