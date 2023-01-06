'Fences' opens at Omaha Community Playhouse in mid-January

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Community Playhouse's (OCP) production of "Fences" by August Wilson opens in two weeks at the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.

"Fences" marks the first August Wilson production in OCP's 98-year history, according to a press release.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in the 1950s and is about a former African American League baseball player who is struggling to co-exist with racial trauma from his time in the league. His frustrations lead to a variety of tragic choices which impact his relationships with his wife and son.

To celebrate the run of "Fences", OCP is partnering with The Union for Contemporary Art, Great Plains Theatre Commons, and Metropolitan Community College on community events across Omaha.

“OCP is honored to execute this powerful weekend in collaboration with three of the most intentional and community-driven arts and education organizations in the city,” said Kathy Tyree, OCP’s director of Inclusion and Community Engagement. “It is our hope that participants will walk away with not only a deeper appreciation and understanding of the work of August Wilson but also feeling informed with new resources and tools to enhance their individual connection to the arts.”

"Fences" opens Jan. 20 and runs through Feb. 12. Show times are Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

