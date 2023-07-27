Festivals! Reptiles! Enjoy that summer fun with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's festivals or reptile shows, enjoy that summer fun with these events happening this weekend!

Native Omaha Days

July 24 - July 31

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a parade, events, food and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Gretna Days

July 27 - July 30

Gretna, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a carnival, activities, food and more.

For more information visit: gretnadays.com

Maha Festival

July 28 - July 29

Aksarben Village

67th and Center Street

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets here.

Featuring a celebration of Music + Discovery in Omaha, Nebraska.

For more information visit: mahafestival.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Rat Pack Jazz

July 28: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

July 28: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Benson Days

July 29: 8:00 a.m. - July 30: 3:00 p.m.

60th and Maple Street

FREE

Featuring food, events, activities and shopping.

For more information visit: bensondays.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

July 29 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 30: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Due to the Maha Festival, Sunday's Farmers Market will relocate to Baxter Arena.

2425 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

July 29: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Snakes of Nebraska

July 29 and July 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Schramm Education Center

21502 W Highway 31

Gretna, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring most of Nebraska's 29 snake species.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Nebraska Reptile Show

July 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

3730 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska

Tickets — CREDIT: 11 and older $10; Children 5-10 $5 CASH: 11 and older $8; Children 5-10 $3

Featuring reptiles, exotic animals, turtles, and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

