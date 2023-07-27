Festivals! Reptiles! Enjoy that summer fun with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's festivals or reptile shows, enjoy that summer fun with these events happening this weekend!
Native Omaha Days
July 24 - July 31
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a parade, events, food and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Gretna Days
July 27 - July 30
Gretna, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a carnival, activities, food and more.
For more information visit: gretnadays.com
Maha Festival
July 28 - July 29
Aksarben Village
67th and Center Street
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets here.
Featuring a celebration of Music + Discovery in Omaha, Nebraska.
For more information visit: mahafestival.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Rat Pack Jazz
July 28: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
July 28: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Benson Days
July 29: 8:00 a.m. - July 30: 3:00 p.m.
60th and Maple Street
FREE
Featuring food, events, activities and shopping.
For more information visit: bensondays.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
July 29 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 30: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Due to the Maha Festival, Sunday's Farmers Market will relocate to Baxter Arena.
2425 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 29: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Snakes of Nebraska
July 29 and July 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Schramm Education Center
21502 W Highway 31
Gretna, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring most of Nebraska's 29 snake species.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Nebraska Reptile Show
July 30: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
3730 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska
Tickets — CREDIT: 11 and older $10; Children 5-10 $5 CASH: 11 and older $8; Children 5-10 $3
Featuring reptiles, exotic animals, turtles, and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
