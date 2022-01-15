Final valuation of Prince's estate pegged at $156.4 million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate has ended.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that parties to the pop superstar's estate have pegged the value at $156.4 million.

That dwarfs the $82.3 million appraisal by the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust.

The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million.

The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016.

He did not leave a will.

The estate will be almost evenly divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.

