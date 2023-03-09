Find your Pot O' Gold with these local and affordable events happening this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's dancing, watching movies, or celebrating St. Patty's Day early, find your source of entertainment with this weekend's events!
Jitterbugs Night Out
Mar. 10: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Film Festival
Mar. 7 - Mar. 12
Aksarben Cinema
2110 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68106
Passes and ticket prices vary. Find your tickets at off23.eventive.org
Featuring over 100 films during its annual event.
For more information visit: omahafilmfestival.org
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 10 through Mar. 12
Featuring showings of "The Bad Guys".
Mar. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 11: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 12: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Mar. 10: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 12: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Mar. 10: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 12: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
Disney on Ice at CHI Health Center
Mar. 10: 7:00 p.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Mar. 12: 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 North 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on ticketmaster.com.
Featuring Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embarking on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations.
For more information visit: chihealthcenteromaha.com
St. Patrick's Parade
Mar. 11: 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Old Market
16th and Harney Street
FREE
For more information visit: facebook.com
Critter Talk
Mar. 11: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
FREE for members or daily admission for non-members.
Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on reptiles and amphibians that inhabit Fontenelle Forest.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Kegs & Eggs
Mar. 11: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Keg Creek Brewing Company
22381 221st Street
Glenwood, Iowa 51534
Suggested donation of $10
Featuring craft brews, breakfast, a costume contest and an auction.
For more information visit: facebook.com
A Night of Irish Storytelling
Mar. 11: 5:00 p.m.
Scooter's Coffee
1123 Howard Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring Maureen Korte, local storytellers and songs.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Folklorico
Mar. 12: 2:00 p.m.
Omaha South High School
4519 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Admission is $15
Featuring music, dance, and traditions of a variety of Latin countries.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com
