Find your Pot O' Gold with these local and affordable events happening this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's dancing, watching movies, or celebrating St. Patty's Day early, find your source of entertainment with this weekend's events!

Jitterbugs Night Out

Mar. 10: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Film Festival

Mar. 7 - Mar. 12

Aksarben Cinema

2110 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68106

Passes and ticket prices vary. Find your tickets at off23.eventive.org

Featuring over 100 films during its annual event.

For more information visit: omahafilmfestival.org

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 10 through Mar. 12

Featuring showings of "The Bad Guys".

Mar. 10: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 11: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 12: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 10: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 12: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 10: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 12: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Disney on Ice at CHI Health Center

Mar. 10: 7:00 p.m.; Mar. 11: 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Mar. 12: 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 North 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Ticket prices vary. Find your tickets on ticketmaster.com.

Featuring Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embarking on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations.

For more information visit: chihealthcenteromaha.com

St. Patrick's Parade

Mar. 11: 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Old Market

16th and Harney Street

FREE

For more information visit: facebook.com

Critter Talk

Mar. 11: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

FREE for members or daily admission for non-members.

Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on reptiles and amphibians that inhabit Fontenelle Forest.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Kegs & Eggs

Mar. 11: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Keg Creek Brewing Company

22381 221st Street

Glenwood, Iowa 51534

Suggested donation of $10

Featuring craft brews, breakfast, a costume contest and an auction.

For more information visit: facebook.com

A Night of Irish Storytelling

Mar. 11: 5:00 p.m.

Scooter's Coffee

1123 Howard Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring Maureen Korte, local storytellers and songs.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Folklorico

Mar. 12: 2:00 p.m.

Omaha South High School

4519 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Admission is $15

Featuring music, dance, and traditions of a variety of Latin countries.

For more information visit: ticketomaha.com

