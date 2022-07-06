OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jazz on the Green returns to Midtown Crossing on Thursday, filling Turner Park with music for six consecutive Thursdays through the middle of August.

The free concert series kicks off with headliner Alexis Arai and her band Su Grupo Latino.

Matt Wallace and the Latin Knights will open the show.

Restaurants in Midtown Crossing will also offer food and drinks for dine-in and take-out including pizza, wings, ice cream and more.

Organizers are excited to bring this summer tradition back.

“Jazz on the Green is free for everyone. They can bring their blankets, their picnics, their food and drink, and even their pets on a leash, and come join us. We get thousands of people when the lawn opens at 5:00, the show starts at 7:30, there’s an opener at 6:30, and we just hope everyone will come out and see us," said Omaha Performing Arts president Joan Squires.

Mutual of Omaha will have its lot at 35th and Farnam open for free starting at 5 p.m.

There are also two parking garages and metered parking in the neighborhood.

