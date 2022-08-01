Watch Now
Friday Night Flicks coming to Gene Leahy Mall

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Workers put the finishing touches on the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha, Neb, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The remodeled park will open Friday with a grand opening weekend packed full of free entertainment while visitors explore the park's amenities.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 15:29:17-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking for some free family fun this August? The RiverFront is bringing Friday Night Flicks to the Gene Leahy Mall. Every Friday night in the month of August a family-friendly movie will be shown at the Downtown Green event lawn.

Guests can secure a spot starting at 3 p.m. on movie nights. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed. Stakes and tarps are prohibited.

There will be food trucks available starting at 6 p.m. on movie nights. They will line up along 13th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets.

The movies will begin at dusk.

View the Friday Night Flicks lineup below:

· August 5 – Sing 2 (PG)

· August 12 – Soul (PG)

· August 19 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

· August 26 – Encanto (PG)

