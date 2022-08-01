Friday Night Flicks coming to Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking for some free family fun this August? The RiverFront is bringing Friday Night Flicks to the Gene Leahy Mall. Every Friday night in the month of August a family-friendly movie will be shown at the Downtown Green event lawn.

Guests can secure a spot starting at 3 p.m. on movie nights. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed. Stakes and tarps are prohibited.

There will be food trucks available starting at 6 p.m. on movie nights. They will line up along 13th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets.

The movies will begin at dusk.

View the Friday Night Flicks lineup below:

· August 5 – Sing 2 (PG)

· August 12 – Soul (PG)

· August 19 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

· August 26 – Encanto (PG)

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.