From dinosaurs to Cinco de Mayo, enjoy the weather with these local and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dinosaurs, Drive-in theaters, Cinco de Mayo — enjoy the weather with these local and affordable events happening this weekend!

Jurassic Adventure at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

May 5: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

16406 North 292nd Street

Ashland, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $12; Children $10; Seniors $11; Military Adult $11; Military Child $9; and Military Senior $10

Featuring some of the world's largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs.

For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com

Blue and Green Day

May 5: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Landing

705 Riverfront Drive

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music, face painting, balloon artists, games, a scanvenger hunt and fireworks.

For more information visit: liveonnebraska.org

Falconwood Drive-in Theater

Featuring a double feature on May 5th of "Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and on May 6th a showing of "Encanto"

Falconwood Drive-In Theater

905 Allied Road

Bellevue, Nebraska

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with the movies starting at dusk. FREE; No ticket required. First Come, First Served.

Featuring movies, concessions and food trucks.

For more information visit: falconwoodpark.com/drive-in

Jitterbugs Night Out with the UNO Jazz Band

May 5: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $10

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

May 6: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

200 South 31st Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring Mexican-inspired cocktails, beverages, and small bites at your favorite Midtown Crossing establishments and catch DJ Tommy Tunes at Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

May 6: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Junk Palooza

May 6: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; May 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

120th and Giles

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission: $5

Featuring vendors selling repurposed junk, antiques, kettle corn and lunch.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Plantapalooza

May 6: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

5518 Ogden Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring plants of all kinds — buy, sell, trade or just chat about plants.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

May 6: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 7: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Renaissance Festival of Nebraska

May 6 and May 7: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bellevue Berry Farm

11001 South 84th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $14; Children $8; Group of 10 and more $10

Featuring fun activities, entertainment, and multiple vendors.

For more information visit: renfestnebraska.com

NSOC Spring Fling

May 7: 11:30 a.m.

N.P. Dodge Park

11005 John J Pershing Drive

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a Potluck Cookout and a scenic cruise route through the hills of Florence and Blair.

For more information visit: facebook.com

