From dinosaurs to Cinco de Mayo, enjoy the weather with these local and affordable weekend events

Dinosaurs, Drive-in theaters, Cinco de Mayo — enjoy the weather with these local and affordable events happening this weekend!
Jurassic Adventure at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
May 5: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
16406 North 292nd Street
Ashland, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $12; Children $10; Seniors $11; Military Adult $11; Military Child $9; and Military Senior $10
Featuring some of the world's largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs.
For more information visit: wildlifesafaripark.com
Blue and Green Day
May 5: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Landing
705 Riverfront Drive
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music, face painting, balloon artists, games, a scanvenger hunt and fireworks.
For more information visit: liveonnebraska.org
Falconwood Drive-in Theater
Featuring a double feature on May 5th of "Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and on May 6th a showing of "Encanto"
Falconwood Drive-In Theater
905 Allied Road
Bellevue, Nebraska
Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with the movies starting at dusk. FREE; No ticket required. First Come, First Served.
Featuring movies, concessions and food trucks.
For more information visit: falconwoodpark.com/drive-in
Jitterbugs Night Out with the UNO Jazz Band
May 5: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $10
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
May 6: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring Mexican-inspired cocktails, beverages, and small bites at your favorite Midtown Crossing establishments and catch DJ Tommy Tunes at Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
May 6: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Junk Palooza
May 6: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; May 7: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
120th and Giles
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission: $5
Featuring vendors selling repurposed junk, antiques, kettle corn and lunch.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Plantapalooza
May 6: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
5518 Ogden Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring plants of all kinds — buy, sell, trade or just chat about plants.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
May 6: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 7: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska
May 6 and May 7: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Bellevue Berry Farm
11001 South 84th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $14; Children $8; Group of 10 and more $10
Featuring fun activities, entertainment, and multiple vendors.
For more information visit: renfestnebraska.com
NSOC Spring Fling
May 7: 11:30 a.m.
N.P. Dodge Park
11005 John J Pershing Drive
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a Potluck Cookout and a scenic cruise route through the hills of Florence and Blair.
For more information visit: facebook.com
