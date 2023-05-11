From flowers to farmer's markets, celebrate Mother's Day at these local events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Let the festivities begin — celebrate Mother's Day at these free and affordable events happening this weekend!

Celebrate CB

May 12: 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; May 13: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.; May 14: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Bayliss Park

100 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring a scavenger hunt, kids activities, a carnival and a parade.

For more information visit: the712initiative.org

Cinco de Mayo Omaha 2023

May 12: 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.; May 13: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; May 14; 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

South Omaha Business District

24th Street between L & Q Street

FREE

Featuring live music, entertainment, food, vendors, a carnival, and a parade.

For more information visit: cdmomaha.com

Spring Plant Sale 2023

May 13: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater

22984 Highway 6

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Free

Featuring a variety of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and more available for purchase.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

May 13: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Spring Plant Sale & Garden Walk

May 13: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.; May 14: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Benson Bounty

6915 Evans Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring plants, perennials, herbs and a walk around the garden.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Midtown Summer Fun Day

May 13: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Turner Park

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Free will donation ($20 per family recommended)

Featuring face painting, balloons, and chalk art.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

May 13: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 14: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Renaissance Festival of Nebraska

May 13 and May 14: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bellevue Berry Farm

11001 South 84th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $14; Children $8; Group of 10 and more $10

Featuring fun activities, entertainment, and multiple vendors.

For more information visit: renfestnebraska.com

