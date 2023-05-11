From flowers to farmer's markets, celebrate Mother's Day at these local events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Let the festivities begin — celebrate Mother's Day at these free and affordable events happening this weekend!
Celebrate CB
May 12: 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; May 13: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.; May 14: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Bayliss Park
100 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring a scavenger hunt, kids activities, a carnival and a parade.
For more information visit: the712initiative.org
Cinco de Mayo Omaha 2023
May 12: 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.; May 13: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; May 14; 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
South Omaha Business District
24th Street between L & Q Street
FREE
Featuring live music, entertainment, food, vendors, a carnival, and a parade.
For more information visit: cdmomaha.com
Spring Plant Sale 2023
May 13: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater
22984 Highway 6
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Free
Featuring a variety of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and more available for purchase.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
May 13: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Spring Plant Sale & Garden Walk
May 13: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.; May 14: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Benson Bounty
6915 Evans Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring plants, perennials, herbs and a walk around the garden.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Midtown Summer Fun Day
May 13: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Turner Park
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Free will donation ($20 per family recommended)
Featuring face painting, balloons, and chalk art.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
May 13: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; May 14: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska
May 13 and May 14: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Bellevue Berry Farm
11001 South 84th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $14; Children $8; Group of 10 and more $10
Featuring fun activities, entertainment, and multiple vendors.
For more information visit: renfestnebraska.com
