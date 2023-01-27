From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with these local events happening this weekend.
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Jan. 27 through Jan. 29
Featuring showings of "The Secret Life of Pets".
Jan.27: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 28: 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Jan. 27: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 28: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Jan. 27: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 28: 11:00 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com.
OMG Vintage Market
Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
2511 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68105
FREE
Featuring local vintage and handmade vendors.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Above and Beyond Exhibit
Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum
28210 West Park Highway
Ashland, Nebraska 68003
FREE
Featuring interactive challenges; vehicle concept models and prototypes; immersive media presentations and rising innovator stories.
For more information visit: sacmuseum.org.
Classic Albums Live - Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon
Jan. 28: 7:30 p.m.
The Arts Center at Iowa Western
2700 College Road
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
Ticket prices vary
Featuring Classic Albums Live performing Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon."
For more information visit: artscenter.iwcc.edu.
Hall of Heroes Exhibit
Exhibit open Jan. 28 through April 16
The Durham Museum
801 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Admission is $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and military/veterans; and $7 for children. Members are free.
Featuring life-sized statues of superheroes, an interactive recreation of the 1960s Batmobile and Batcave, and movie props, reproductions and rare artifacts from past and present movies.
For more information visit: durhammuseum.org.
January Jamboree Craft Fair
Jan. 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Firefighters Union Hall
6005 Grover Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68106
FREE
Featuring 40 plus vendors with unique small business craft items and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
