Garth Brooks coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

As live music makes a return, so does Garth Brooks to Kansas City — this time to Arrowhead Stadium.

The artist announced Wednesday morning his stadium tour will stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7.

It is Brooks’ first-ever concert at Arrowhead.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m.

There will be an eight ticket limit per person.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets: online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app.

The all-inclusive tickets will cost $94.95.

Seating will be in-the-round, Brooks' team said.

Brooks sold out several shows at the then-Sprint Center, now the T-Mobile Center, in 2017 when he returned to Kansas City for the first time in 10 years.