Grab the pool noodles: Bellevue opens three of four pools Tuesday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Bellevue will open the three functioning municipal pools for the season Tuesday, while the irreparable Sun Valley Pool will remain permanently closed.

For $3 per day per child, or $5 per adult 19 years of age and up, individuals can swim at the Cascio, Dowding or Gilbert Pools. All three will function with full operating hours without a truncated season, unlike that of the City of Omaha's free community pools, which are still suffering from a lifeguard shortage.

Though the City of Bellevue has the necessary staff to keep its pools open full-time, maintenance issues at the Sun Valley Pool are beyond the realm of remedy. "Unfortunately, Sun Valley Pool will not reopen since the pool has become too dangerous to use and repairing the pool is no longer a feasible option," said the City of Bellevue in an online news announcement. The public is invited to attend a public planning workshop at Bryan Middle School at 6 p.m. on June 30.

That means every day from noon until 6:45 p.m., with the exception of Sundays when the pools close one hour earlier, guests can count on a place to escape the summer heat. Each location has its own day of extended hours per week, with more information available here.

Pool passes are also available for purchase — $40 for each youth pass and $125 for a family pass — at the Bellevue Recreation Department at the Reed Center which is located at 1200 Lord Boulevard.

