Grab your sweater and enjoy the weather with these free and affordable Nebraska and Iowa events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to get cozy — enjoy this sweater weather with these local events happening this weekend!
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
Sept. 15: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Sept. 15: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Midtown Music Jamboree - Fall Festival 2023
Sept. 15: 3:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sept. 16: 3:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Turner Park
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music, food, fun and more.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
Opening Day at Gretna Crossing Park
Sept. 16 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
21280 Capehart Rd.
Gretna, NE 68028
FREE
Giveaways, food trucks, Gretna Public Schools performance showcase, Union Omaha soccer workshops and more.
For more information visit: gretnacrossingpark.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
Sept. 16: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 17: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
AppleJack Festival 2023
Sept. 16: 8:00 a.m. - Sept. 17: 6:00 p.m.
Arbor Day Farm
2611 Arbor Ave
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Tickets are required for some events. Get tickets here.
Featuring apple picking, food and more.
For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org
Butterfly Walk
Sept. 16: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Lauritzen Gardens
100 Bancroft Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $10 for garden members; $20 for non-members. Must pre-register.
Featuring a walk through the gardens looking at 50 species of butterflies.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
Sept. 16: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
One Community Cultural Festival
Sept. 16: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring performances, food and exhibitions.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Sept. 16: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Red Power Ranger actor at Krypton Comics
Sept. 17, 12 p.m.
Krypton Comics
2809 S. 125th Street
Actor Jason Faunt from the series, "Power Rangers: Time Force," will be signing autographs and greeting fans.
For more information visit:kryptoncomicsomaha.com
Former White House Secret Service member in Shenandoah
Sept. 17, 2 p.m
Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum
800 W. Sheridan Ave.
Shenandoah, IA 51601
FREE
John Bay is a 1962 graduate of Shenandoah, Iowa who served at the White House in the Presidential Protective Division and saw Richard Nixon give his resignation speech.
For more information: ShenandoahHistoricalSociety.org
