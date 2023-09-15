Grab your sweater and enjoy the weather with these free and affordable Nebraska and Iowa events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to get cozy — enjoy this sweater weather with these local events happening this weekend!

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Sept. 15: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Sept. 15: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Midtown Music Jamboree - Fall Festival 2023

Sept. 15: 3:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sept. 16: 3:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Turner Park

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music, food, fun and more.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

Opening Day at Gretna Crossing Park

Sept. 16 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

21280 Capehart Rd.

Gretna, NE 68028

FREE

Giveaways, food trucks, Gretna Public Schools performance showcase, Union Omaha soccer workshops and more.

For more information visit: gretnacrossingpark.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

Sept. 16: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 17: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

AppleJack Festival 2023

Sept. 16: 8:00 a.m. - Sept. 17: 6:00 p.m.

Arbor Day Farm

2611 Arbor Ave

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Tickets are required for some events. Get tickets here.

Featuring apple picking, food and more.

For more information visit: arbordayfarm.org

Butterfly Walk

Sept. 16: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Lauritzen Gardens

100 Bancroft Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $10 for garden members; $20 for non-members. Must pre-register.

Featuring a walk through the gardens looking at 50 species of butterflies.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall

Sept. 16: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

One Community Cultural Festival

Sept. 16: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring performances, food and exhibitions.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Sept. 16: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Red Power Ranger actor at Krypton Comics

Sept. 17, 12 p.m.

Krypton Comics

2809 S. 125th Street

Actor Jason Faunt from the series, "Power Rangers: Time Force," will be signing autographs and greeting fans.

For more information visit:kryptoncomicsomaha.com

Former White House Secret Service member in Shenandoah

Sept. 17, 2 p.m

Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum

800 W. Sheridan Ave.

Shenandoah, IA 51601

FREE

John Bay is a 1962 graduate of Shenandoah, Iowa who served at the White House in the Presidential Protective Division and saw Richard Nixon give his resignation speech.

For more information: ShenandoahHistoricalSociety.org

