Henry Doorly Zoo to hold 'Late Nights at the Zoo' event in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its first “Late Nights at the Zoo” event of the year on June 2 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are currently available on the zoo’s website. Each event ticket comes with a free drink ticket and access to purchase food from a food truck. Guests must be 21 years old and provide a valid ID.

See the press release below:

“Join Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a relaxed evening of wildlife, food trucks and drinks as it hosts the first Late Nights at the Zoo of the summer on Thursday, June 2, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older, and will also be held on the following Thursdays: June 9 & 30, July 14 & 28, and August 4, 11 & 18.

Tickets for all dates are now available. To guarantee admittance, reserve your tickets now. Save $5 per event admission by purchasing online ahead of time! Admission prices increase at the door. You can also save time by pre-purchasing drink tickets online. Drink tickets can now be pre-purchased online with your event admission and you can pick them up at our new ticketing kiosks throughout the Zoo. Additional drink tickets will also be sold on-site.

Each ticket to Late Nights at the Zoo includes one complimentary drink ticket, access to select Zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas added to the event for this summer include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only) and Glacier Bay Landing. Stingray Beach will also be available as an add-on experience.

All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. No exceptions will be made for any reason, including infants.

Please note that Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and wellness of all staff, guests and animals. The Zoo has adopted the principles of a ‘healthy you, healthy Zoo.’

Each Late Nights’ capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the Zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members and $25 per person for non-members.

Admission tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the Zoo main entrance for $20 for Zoo members and $30 for non-members. To purchase your tickets and find more details about Late Nights, including participating food trucks and open Zoo exhibits, please visit the Zoo’s website.

Proceeds from ticket sales at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium special events are allocated toward animal health, wellness and enrichment programs, as well as furthering conservation efforts worldwide. Thank you for helping us to zoo more good!”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.