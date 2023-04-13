Museums and outdoor fun! Here comes the sun with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to head outside and soak up the sun with these local events happening this weekend!

Union Omaha Meet and Greet at Fontenelle Forest

April 14: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.

Featuring a meet and greet with five Union Omaha soccer players.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Blue and Green Day Celebration

April 14: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

FREE

Featuring face painting, balloon artists, games, scavenger hunt and fireworks. Dress in blue and green and celebrate National Blue and Green Day and the gift of organ and tissue donation.

For more information visit: liveonnebraska.org

Gravity and other Myths

April 14: 7:30 p.m.

Holland Performing Arts Center

Ticket prices vary

Featuring an Australian circus company pushingthe boundaries of contemporary circus. In their show 'A Simple Space', seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve.

For more information visit: ticketomaha.com

Spring Cocktail Party at Midtown Crossing

April 15: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

FREE

Featuring signature spring cocktails made by participating Midtown Crossing Establishments. Visit the establishments and cast your vote for the best cocktail in midtown.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

April 15: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Day of events in Malvern, Iowa

April 15: 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Starting at 306 Main Street

Malvern, Iowa 51551

Featuring multiple events happening around Malvern, Iowa.

For more information and to see the list of events visit: facebook.com

Critter Talk at Fontenelle Forest

April 15: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.

Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on tiger salamanders.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Kiewit Luminarium Opening

April 15 and April 16

Kiewit Luminarium

345 Riverfront Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Timed entry tickets must be purchased. Purchase tickets here.

Featuring 100 interactive exhibits and a kaleidoscope of engaging programs.

For more information visit: kiewitluminarium.org

