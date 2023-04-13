Museums and outdoor fun! Here comes the sun with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to head outside and soak up the sun with these local events happening this weekend!
Union Omaha Meet and Greet at Fontenelle Forest
April 14: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.
Featuring a meet and greet with five Union Omaha soccer players.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Blue and Green Day Celebration
April 14: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge
FREE
Featuring face painting, balloon artists, games, scavenger hunt and fireworks. Dress in blue and green and celebrate National Blue and Green Day and the gift of organ and tissue donation.
For more information visit: liveonnebraska.org
Gravity and other Myths
April 14: 7:30 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
Ticket prices vary
Featuring an Australian circus company pushingthe boundaries of contemporary circus. In their show 'A Simple Space', seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com
Spring Cocktail Party at Midtown Crossing
April 15: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring signature spring cocktails made by participating Midtown Crossing Establishments. Visit the establishments and cast your vote for the best cocktail in midtown.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 15: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Day of events in Malvern, Iowa
April 15: 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Starting at 306 Main Street
Malvern, Iowa 51551
Featuring multiple events happening around Malvern, Iowa.
For more information and to see the list of events visit: facebook.com
Critter Talk at Fontenelle Forest
April 15: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.
Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on tiger salamanders.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Kiewit Luminarium Opening
April 15 and April 16
Kiewit Luminarium
345 Riverfront Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Timed entry tickets must be purchased. Purchase tickets here.
Featuring 100 interactive exhibits and a kaleidoscope of engaging programs.
For more information visit: kiewitluminarium.org
