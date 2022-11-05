'It's bittersweet': Omaha actor Jerry Longe reflects on time as Scrooge in 'A Christmas Carol'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each winter for 17 years, Omaha actor Jerry Longe has taken the stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in Omaha Community Playhouse’s beloved production of "A Christmas Carol."

This year, he takes his final bow.

Longe says grandparenting is his next project. His daughter is due in March and he’s excited about spending future holidays with his new granddaughter.

He’s loved being Scrooge and thanks the Omaha community for their support all these years.

"I was saying the other day, I don’t think it's gonna hit me until this time next year when I'm going, 'I don’t know where to go!' So, it’s bittersweet. I mean, there’s so many wonderful memories that I have of this place that make the fact that I'm leaving all just more sweet," said Longe.

"A Christmas Carol" runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.

Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 for adults and $26 for students. Ticket prices vary by performance and can be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

See more information on special performances from an OCP press release below.

AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE

OCP will host an audio-described performance of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE

OCP, in partnership with Autism Action Partnership, will host a sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

This special performance is designed to create an experience that is welcoming to those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and other special needs. Accommodations for this performance will include:

· House lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre throughout the performance.

· Off-stage volunteers will raise glow sticks one minute prior to potentially triggering events in the production such as loud noises, bright lighting, strobe lighting, etc.

· Sensory kits will be available for those attending.

· Designated quiet zones will be available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. For more information on the sensory-friendly performance, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL) SHADOW-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE

OCP will host an American Sign Language (ASL) shadow-interpreted performance of A Christmas Carol on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. To reserve seats or for additional questions, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

OPENING NIGHT OCP will host an opening night party to celebrate A Christmas Carol this year. The event will begin directly after the conclusion of the production. Patrons are invited to the main lobby for snacks, photos and holiday paraphernalia.

