It's fall y'all! Enjoy the season with pumpkin patches and orchards in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Pumpkins are set out for sale at Maple Acres Farm in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:04:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's fall y'all! Bring on the pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and fall fun! Here's a round-up of pumpkin patches and more around the metro area.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard
Open Sept. 2 - Oct. 31
12102 South 180th Street
Gretna, Nebraska
Monday through Thursday | $21.99
Fridays, Saturday, & Sunday | $43.99
Ages 2 and under are FREE

For more information visit: valaspumpkinpatch.com

Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 8 - Oct. 31
3935 State Highway 133
Blair, Nebraska

September
Monday through Thursday |$13.95
Friday, Saturday & Sunday | $18.95
Ages 2 and under FREE

October
Monday through Thursday | $13.95
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | $22.95

For more information visit: skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch
Open Sept. 16 - Oct. 31
11001 South 48th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Monday through Friday | $12
Saturday & Sunday | $19; $15 special opening weekend on Sept. 16 & 17

For more information visit: bellevueberryfarm.com

Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 17 - Oct. 31
1098 County Road N
Oakland, Nebraska
Sunday through Saturday | $12

For more information visit: harvestmoonoakland.com

Nelson Produce Farm
Open Sept. 15 - Oct. 29
10505 North 234 Street
Valley, Nebraska
$10 per person online
$15 per person at the gate
$15 per person online (Festivals)**
$20 per person at the gate (Festivals)**
* Barrel train & Hayrack ride (Only Friday, Saturdays & Festivals)

For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com

Welch's Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 9
17676 Sunnydale Road
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Monday through Sunday | FREE

For more information visit: welchspumpkins.wixsite.com

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
19475 225th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tuesday through Sunday | $10
Ages 3 and under FREE

For more information visit: ditmarsorchard.com

Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard
5995 G Road
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Tuesday through Sunday | $5 adults; $3 ages 4-12
Ages 3 and under FREE

For more information visit: kimmelorchard.org

Martin's Hillside Orchard
Open Sept. 9
2024 Ashland Road
Ceresco, Nebraska
Tuesday through Sunday | $6
Ages 2 and under FREE

For more information visit: hillside-orchard.com

Small's Fruit Farm
1844 194th Street
Mondamin, Iowa
Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: smallsfruitfarm.com

Super Bee Orchard
Opens Sept. 8
4571 U.S. Highway 75
Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday | FREE

For more information visit: facebook.com

TS&M Orchard
3803 Cornhusker Road
Bellevue, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: treesshrubsandmore.com

Wostrel Family's Union Orchard
2405 South U.S. Highway 75
Union, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: unionorchard.com

Jack-O-lantern World
Open Sept. 29 - Oct. 29
Seymour Smith Park
6802 Harrison Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Thursday through Sunday | Ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

For more information visit: thejackolanternworld.com

