It's fall y'all! Enjoy the season with pumpkin patches and orchards in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's fall y'all! Bring on the pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and fall fun! Here's a round-up of pumpkin patches and more around the metro area.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard

Open Sept. 2 - Oct. 31

12102 South 180th Street

Gretna, Nebraska

Monday through Thursday | $21.99

Fridays, Saturday, & Sunday | $43.99

Ages 2 and under are FREE

For more information visit: valaspumpkinpatch.com

Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

Open Sept. 8 - Oct. 31

3935 State Highway 133

Blair, Nebraska

September

Monday through Thursday |$13.95

Friday, Saturday & Sunday | $18.95

Ages 2 and under FREE

October

Monday through Thursday | $13.95

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | $22.95

For more information visit: skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch

Open Sept. 16 - Oct. 31

11001 South 48th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

Monday through Friday | $12

Saturday & Sunday | $19; $15 special opening weekend on Sept. 16 & 17

For more information visit: bellevueberryfarm.com

Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch

Open Sept. 17 - Oct. 31

1098 County Road N

Oakland, Nebraska

Sunday through Saturday | $12

For more information visit: harvestmoonoakland.com

Nelson Produce Farm

Open Sept. 15 - Oct. 29

10505 North 234 Street

Valley, Nebraska

$10 per person online

$15 per person at the gate

$15 per person online (Festivals)**

$20 per person at the gate (Festivals)**

* Barrel train & Hayrack ride (Only Friday, Saturdays & Festivals)

For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com

Welch's Orchard & Pumpkin Patch

Open Sept. 9

17676 Sunnydale Road

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Monday through Sunday | FREE

For more information visit: welchspumpkins.wixsite.com

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

19475 225th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Tuesday through Sunday | $10

Ages 3 and under FREE

For more information visit: ditmarsorchard.com

Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard

5995 G Road

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Tuesday through Sunday | $5 adults; $3 ages 4-12

Ages 3 and under FREE

For more information visit: kimmelorchard.org

Martin's Hillside Orchard

Open Sept. 9

2024 Ashland Road

Ceresco, Nebraska

Tuesday through Sunday | $6

Ages 2 and under FREE

For more information visit: hillside-orchard.com

Small's Fruit Farm

1844 194th Street

Mondamin, Iowa

Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: smallsfruitfarm.com

Super Bee Orchard

Opens Sept. 8

4571 U.S. Highway 75

Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

Monday through Sunday | FREE

For more information visit: facebook.com

TS&M Orchard

3803 Cornhusker Road

Bellevue, Nebraska

Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: treesshrubsandmore.com

Wostrel Family's Union Orchard

2405 South U.S. Highway 75

Union, Nebraska

Monday through Sunday

For more information visit: unionorchard.com

Jack-O-lantern World

Open Sept. 29 - Oct. 29

Seymour Smith Park

6802 Harrison Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Thursday through Sunday | Ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

For more information visit: thejackolanternworld.com

