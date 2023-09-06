It's fall y'all! Enjoy the season with pumpkin patches and orchards in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's fall y'all! Bring on the pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and fall fun! Here's a round-up of pumpkin patches and more around the metro area.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard
Open Sept. 2 - Oct. 31
12102 South 180th Street
Gretna, Nebraska
Monday through Thursday | $21.99
Fridays, Saturday, & Sunday | $43.99
Ages 2 and under are FREE
For more information visit: valaspumpkinpatch.com
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 8 - Oct. 31
3935 State Highway 133
Blair, Nebraska
September
Monday through Thursday |$13.95
Friday, Saturday & Sunday | $18.95
Ages 2 and under FREE
October
Monday through Thursday | $13.95
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | $22.95
For more information visit: skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com
Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch
Open Sept. 16 - Oct. 31
11001 South 48th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Monday through Friday | $12
Saturday & Sunday | $19; $15 special opening weekend on Sept. 16 & 17
For more information visit: bellevueberryfarm.com
Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 17 - Oct. 31
1098 County Road N
Oakland, Nebraska
Sunday through Saturday | $12
For more information visit: harvestmoonoakland.com
Nelson Produce Farm
Open Sept. 15 - Oct. 29
10505 North 234 Street
Valley, Nebraska
$10 per person online
$15 per person at the gate
$15 per person online (Festivals)**
$20 per person at the gate (Festivals)**
* Barrel train & Hayrack ride (Only Friday, Saturdays & Festivals)
For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com
Welch's Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
Open Sept. 9
17676 Sunnydale Road
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Monday through Sunday | FREE
For more information visit: welchspumpkins.wixsite.com
Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
19475 225th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tuesday through Sunday | $10
Ages 3 and under FREE
For more information visit: ditmarsorchard.com
Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard
5995 G Road
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Tuesday through Sunday | $5 adults; $3 ages 4-12
Ages 3 and under FREE
For more information visit: kimmelorchard.org
Martin's Hillside Orchard
Open Sept. 9
2024 Ashland Road
Ceresco, Nebraska
Tuesday through Sunday | $6
Ages 2 and under FREE
For more information visit: hillside-orchard.com
Small's Fruit Farm
1844 194th Street
Mondamin, Iowa
Monday through Sunday
For more information visit: smallsfruitfarm.com
Super Bee Orchard
Opens Sept. 8
4571 U.S. Highway 75
Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday | FREE
For more information visit: facebook.com
TS&M Orchard
3803 Cornhusker Road
Bellevue, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday
For more information visit: treesshrubsandmore.com
Wostrel Family's Union Orchard
2405 South U.S. Highway 75
Union, Nebraska
Monday through Sunday
For more information visit: unionorchard.com
Jack-O-lantern World
Open Sept. 29 - Oct. 29
Seymour Smith Park
6802 Harrison Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Thursday through Sunday | Ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.
For more information visit: thejackolanternworld.com
